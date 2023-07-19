For nearly six decades, Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel, has bravely endured a cruel, unrelenting storm of controversy — but the matriarch of America’s most famous family is now at her breaking point with her son’s anti-Semitic Covid conspiracy theory. While the 95-year-old grande dame won’t make any public comment to denounce Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Democratic presidential candidate, behind the scenes, Ethel was shaken to the core and wondering if her son’s rant could, indeed, cause Camelot’s deadly curse to strike again, a stunned source told RadarOnline.com.

“Ethel’s ultimate fear is Bobby will become a target if he continues to make these types of comments — if he is not already marked for death,” according to a family friend. “As Bobby is becoming increasingly delusional as an anti-vaccine crusader, Ethel is becoming increasingly paranoid. She believes Bobby has always had a target on his back.”

The source bluntly noted: “These scandals bring back all the horror of her husband being cut down by a gunman. She is petrified Bobby will be the next to be felled by the Kennedy Curse.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bobby Jr. was kicked in the teeth by his powerful political clan after he was quoted as saying Covid-19 was engineered to target some ethnic groups and spare others.

Kerry Kennedy, Bobby Jr.’s sister, led the chorus of public condemnation in the wake of the scandal. "I strongly condemn my brother’s deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," Kerry Kennedy said in a statement released by the non-profit group Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, where she is president.

"His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+ year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination.” But the real wrath he faced was from his aging mother, Ethel.

The beloved widow of slain Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was left so infuriated at her son’s comments, some family members are even keeping a death watch on the beloved matriarch, who relies on a wheelchair and gave up her Virginia compound years ago. She now splits her time between homes in Palm Beach, Fla., and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. “Ethel has been a standard-bearer of the Kennedy clan for close to 60 years, but there’s only so much one person can take,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

Her nightmare of death and disaster began in 1963 with the assassination of her brother-in-law President John F. Kennedy. Less than five years later, her husband, Bobby, was gunned down in California at age 42 while he was campaigning for the White House. Her losses kept coming. Son David died of a drug overdose in 1984, and his brother Michael was killed in a freak 1997 skiing accident. Nephew John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife died in a 1999 plane crash, followed by niece Kara Kennedy’s 2011 fatal fight with cancer and daughter-in-law Mary Richardson Kennedy’s 2012 suicide.

Ethel faced even more heartache in recent years as the Kennedy curse continues to take its toll on the storied Camelot clan. In April 2020, granddaughter Maeve McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son, Gideon, drowned in the Chesapeake Bay, and eight months earlier, granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, died of an accidental drug overdose at Ethel's Hyannis Port, Mass., compound.

Now the family matriarch can only pray the curse doesn’t strike again — and relatives fear she is finally losing her own will to live. “All of the Kennedys look to Ethel to keep things together, but this latest trauma caused by Bobby has sucked the life out of her,” a source said. “They fear she wants it all to just and end and longs to be reunited with the loved ones she’s lost.”

