Gwen Stefani 'Begged' Her Old No Doubt Bandmates to Reunite for Coachella Comeback: Report

Restless Gwen Stefani is said to be tired of playing second fiddle to her country hit-making husband Blake Shelton and is getting her band No Doubt back together in a bid to reclaim her queen of Ska punk throne!

While Stefani, 54, was eager to reunite, insiders claim her bandmates weren't as open to the idea. Stefani reportedly "begged" her old group to pick up their instruments and hit the stage with her again, RadarOnline.com has learned.