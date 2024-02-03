Your tip
Gwen Stefani 'Begged' Her Old No Doubt Bandmates to Reunite for Coachella Comeback: Report

Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani reportedly had to convince her 'No Doubt' bandmates to reunite.

By:

Feb. 3 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Restless Gwen Stefani is said to be tired of playing second fiddle to her country hit-making husband Blake Shelton and is getting her band No Doubt back together in a bid to reclaim her queen of Ska punk throne!

While Stefani, 54, was eager to reunite, insiders claim her bandmates weren't as open to the idea. Stefani reportedly "begged" her old group to pick up their instruments and hit the stage with her again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

Stefani with 'No Doubt' members Tony Kanai, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont.

"Gwen reached out to the guys in the band and practically begged them to reunite," a music industry insider told the National Enquirer.

Stefani's alleged begging eventually worked. No Doubt was announced as a headliner for this year's Coachella Music Festival in California. They're set to make a highly-anticipated comeback in front of big crowds and music powerbrokers.

Source: MEGA

Sources claim Coachella is the 'perfect place' for Stefani to launch her rock comeback.

"It's the perfect place to announce she's back and taking no prisoners!" the source added on No Doubt's Coachella return.

The 54-year-old Grammy winner rocketed to rock stardom in the 1990s with hits like Just a Girl and Don't Speak. She additionally performed at the 2003 Super Bowl with the boys from her Orange County, California, home.

The hits kept coming after she went solo in 2004, but these days she's better known as an on-off Voice coach and Shelton's wife.

Source: MEGA

Sources claim Stefani's ego has been bruised now that husband Blake Shelton's fame overshadows hers.

"It's been a blow to her ego," a source confided. "She used to live at the top of the charts, but now she's more like a Real Housewife of Orange County."

Moreover, outside of duets with Shelton, she hasn't had a hit song in years.

"When Gwen and Blake first got together, she was the bigger star," the insider noted. "But the tables have turned, and that's made things tense between the two."

Source: MEGA

Stefani moved to Shelton's native Oklahoma after they got married in 2021.

Stefani has sacrificed to help her husband's career, including stepping away from The Voice to spend more time at home with home and her sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9 — from her marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

"Now she's itching to make a comeback," the source said. "And she has 'No Doubt' it'll be a smashing success."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Stefani's rep for comment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 54-year-old singer was said to be "bored" after leaving her native California to live on Shelton's ranch in his home state of Oklahoma — and desperately wanted to get back to her Los Angeles lifestyle.

"What started as a bold move has transformed into a source of discontent, as Gwen finds herself on a 1,300-acre ranch in the heart of cowboy country, far removed from the urban lifestyle she's accustomed to," a source said.

The insider noted that while at first the move was seen as a "big adventure," it's turned sour as "all her friends are in L.A. while she's stuck in the middle of nowhere."

