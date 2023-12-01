Your tip
Gwen Stefani 'Bored' Living in 'Middle of Nowhere' on Husband Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Ranch: Report

Gwen Stefani is reportedly over ranch living in Oklahoma.

Dec. 1 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

City girl Gwen Stefani, 54, is reportedly bored out of her mind on country hunk husband Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and longs to return to Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Hollaback Girl traded life on the West Coast for Tishomingo, Oklahoma, after she married Shelton, 47, in a private ceremony at the ranch in July 2021.

Stefani moved to Shelton's native Oklahoma after they got married in 2021.

Now that the thrill of the appeal of country living has worn off, insiders claim Stefani wants out of the sticks.

"What started as a bold move has transformed into a source of discontent, as Gwen finds herself on a 1,300-acre ranch in the heart of cowboy country, far removed from the urban lifestyle she's accustomed to," a pal told the National Enquirer.

Insiders said Gwen's 'discontent' over living in Oklahoma is 'causing friction' in her marriage.

"At first, the move was a big adventure," the insider continued. "But all her friends are in L.A. while she's stuck in the middle of nowhere."

"She and Blake love each other, but it's causing friction," the mole added.

As this outlet previously reported, the couple's massive piece of land, named the Ten Point Ranch, appeared to have plenty of amenities to keep Stefani busy while Shelton devotes a concerning amount of time to ranch chores.

Sources said Gwen is 'stuck in the middle of nowhere' while her friends are in L.A.

Stefani's reported boredom aside, make no mistake, the Ten Point Ranch is no measly home on the range.

The couple, who met in 2014 while they were both vocal coaches on The Voice, enjoy a four-bedroom home and horse barn, which are surrounded by the mostly wooded property's many ponds and creeks.

Lucky for the No Doubt singer, the ranch is just a short hour-long ride to their waterfront mansion on Lake Texhoma, an easy feat considering Shelton owns a helicopter.

On Instagram, Stefani has shared a snippet of what her days look like at Ten Point Ranch. In one video, Stefani appeared to be fully adjusted to life on a farm as she hauled buckets of freshly picked vegetables and pumpkins from the garden.

Shelton was also hard at work, collecting bundles of corn stalks, which Stefani explained were going to be used to craft fall themed decor for their home's front door.

