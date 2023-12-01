Kylie Jenner Accused of Spoiling Her 10 Dogs With Diamond Collars, Farm-to-Table Dinners and Weekly Massages

Reality star Kylie Jenner is known for her diva ways, but the makeup mogul is reportedly taking things to a whole new level by spending a fortune on her 10 pampered pooches, RadarOnline.com has learned.

With $680 million to her name, the 26-year-old mom of two can afford to spend lavishly on her pack of dogs — and insiders claim she's barked that "money is no object" when it comes to her prized pups!