Kylie Jenner Accused of Spoiling Her 10 Dogs With Diamond Collars, Farm-to-Table Dinners and Weekly Massages
Reality star Kylie Jenner is known for her diva ways, but the makeup mogul is reportedly taking things to a whole new level by spending a fortune on her 10 pampered pooches, RadarOnline.com has learned.
With $680 million to her name, the 26-year-old mom of two can afford to spend lavishly on her pack of dogs — and insiders claim she's barked that "money is no object" when it comes to her prized pups!
If there's one thing that the Kardashian-Jenner family has shown viewers over their years of reigning as queens of reality TV, it's that they go all out for the ones they love. From constructing winter wonderlands in their homes during the Christmas season to over-the-top personalized birthday parties, it's no surprise that Kylie would treat her dogs any different.
Though her spending may be extreme to the average person, the Kardashian-Jenner have proven time and time again they're anything but normal, especially when it comes to their extreme spending habits.
"She's buying them diamond collars, designer sweaters from Gucci — and even dog bowls from Tiffany," an insider squealed to the National Enquirer. "She has fancy dog houses designed by her architect with air conditioning, heat, lighting, and running water."
Like their luxury accommodations, Kylie's dogs aren't being fed regular kibble. Doggie dinners are also an occasion for the fur mom to go over the top.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We're talking grass-fed steak, farm-to-table veggies and grilled omelets made with farm-fresh eggs," the source added.
After being fed the highest quality food, Kylie reportedly ensures her dogs are meticulously groomed as part of their routine care.
"Kylie's dogs get daily grooming, with teeth cleaning and nail care. She has a high-end dog groomer to the stars who comes to the house," the mole said. "Her pooches get massages most days of the week, and even acupuncture, the whole spa package."
While Kylie is apparently willing to spare no expense when it comes to her pups, there's reportedly one thing she refuses to do for them — and that's picking up their poop!
"She won't clean up after them, it's too icky for her," the insider claimed.
Lucky for Kylie, there looks to be plenty of room in her budget to hire someone to take care of the mess left behind by all 10 dogs.