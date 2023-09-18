Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Company Fighting Model’s $120k Demand in Court Over Alleged Late Payment

Kylie Jenner’s company has demanded the lawsuit brought by a model who complained about not being paid on time be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a lawyer for the 26-year-old’s business denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Sasha Palma.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Palma sued Kylie Jenner’s business claiming that she worked on a couple of shoots for Kylie’s company, but it failed to pay her on time. Palma claimed she worked a one-day shoot in June 2022. She was to be paid her daily rate of $2,000.

The model said that Kylie’s company failed to pay her on time. Her lawsuit said the check didn’t come until 30 days after the deadline. Palma demanded $60k in penalties for the late payment.

Her lawsuit said she worked for Kylie Jenner’s company for another one-day shoot in August 2020. She said her check was sent out past the 30-day deadline. Palma demanded another $60k in penalties over the alleged late payment. In total, Palma demanded $120k in damages.

At the time, a rep for Kylie told TMZ that Palma was paid on time and said they had documentation to prove their position. A source claimed that Palma even tried to work with Kylie’s company after the last shoot.

Now, in the newly filed court response, Kylie’s company said the claims are barred in “whole or in part as alleged against Defendant because any alleged injury sustained by Plaintiff (which Defendant denies) resulted from the acts or omissions of other parties and not any acts or omissions by Defendant.”

Further, Kylie’s company said “each and every cause of action therein is barred in whole or in part because actions taken by Defendant with respect to Plaintiff, if any, were based on honest, reasonable, and good faith belief in the facts as known and understood at the time and Defendant is therefore immune from any liability.” Kylie's company has demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court immediately.