NHL Veteran Corey Perry Denies He Slept With Teammate Connor Bedard's Mom
NHL veteran Corey Perry broke his silence after being cut from the Chicago Blackhawk's roster amid allegations he slept with rookie teammate Connor Bedard's mom, with Perry, 38, vehemently denying the rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rumors started to swirl on social media after the Blackhawks hosted a family event earlier this month, which Connor's mom, Melanie, attended. On TikTok, sports journalist Jack Parodi insinuated that Corey and Melanie slept together.
Hockey fans ran wild with speculation over Corey, who has played in the NHL for 19 seasons, having an intimate encounter with Melanie, whose 18-year-old son was selected number one overall in the 2023 NHL draft. He is already considered one of the greatest players of his generation.
Blackhawks General Manager, Kyle Davidson, said the rumors were "wildly inaccurate" and "disgusting."
Speculation continued to grow when the Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that Corey's contract had been terminated following an internal investigation that found he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable."
Two days later, Corey finally addressed rumors and his departure from the organization.
"As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families," Corey's statement read.
"Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created," Corey added. "My behavior was inappropriate and wrong."
While details surrounding the events that prompted the internal investigation are vague, Corey said he's seeking help.
Sources said Corey was involved in an "alcohol-infused incident" with a team employee on November 21, according to ESPN. The NHL veteran revealed that he is seeking mental health and alcohol treatment.
"I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol, and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again," Corey said on Thursday.
"I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career."