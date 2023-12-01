NHL Veteran Corey Perry Denies He Slept With Teammate Connor Bedard's Mom

Rumors started to swirl on social media after the Blackhawks hosted a family event earlier this month, which Connor's mom, Melanie, attended. On TikTok, sports journalist Jack Parodi insinuated that Corey and Melanie slept together.

Hockey fans ran wild with speculation over Corey, who has played in the NHL for 19 seasons, having an intimate encounter with Melanie, whose 18-year-old son was selected number one overall in the 2023 NHL draft. He is already considered one of the greatest players of his generation.

Blackhawks General Manager, Kyle Davidson, said the rumors were "wildly inaccurate" and "disgusting."