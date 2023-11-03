Your tip
Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner Sighting at LA Hospital Sparking Rumors Kourtney Kardashian Gave Birth

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their son Rocky to be born any day now.

By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Rumors are swirling that Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her and husband Travis Barker's first child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This week, the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney's little sister Kylie Jenner were spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kourtney announced the couple was expecting their first child together over the summer.

TMZ reported that whispers are going around that Kourtney checked into Cedars-Sinai on Monday.

According to TMZ, Kourtney's delivery due date was scheduled for this week. Another source claimed that she was going to be induced.

The couple previously said they wanted their son to be born on Halloween.

On Thursday, paparazzi snapped photos of the father-to-be arriving at the hospital. The rock star's profile was caught in his black SUV's side view mirrors, confirming that he was behind the wheel.

Insiders claimed Kourtney was scheduled to be induced this week.

The same day, Travis' sister-in-law Kylie was also seen arriving at Cedars. Witnesses say the makeup mogul pulled up in her black Range Rover and walked into the hospital at around 3:30 PM.

Kourtney thanked doctors for 'saving' their baby's life in September after undergoing emergency surgery.

Kourtney's pregnancy has been a hot topic since her emergency hospitalization in September, in which she suddenly checked into Cedars-Sinai while Travis was on tour. The drummer immediately left his bandmates and rushed home to LA to be with his wife.

Kourtney later addressed the incident in an Instagram post that revealed she underwent emergency surgery.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kourtney captioned the post. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

The child will be the couple's first together. Sources claim they plan to name the child Rocky.

Kourtney has three children — Penelope, Mason, and Reign — from her former longtime partner Scott Disick. Travis has two children, a son Landon and a daughter Alabama, from his marriage with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

