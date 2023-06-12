Shanna Moakler 'Furious' With Daughter Alabama for Cozying up to Stepmom Kourtney, 'Can't Help Feeling Left Out'
Shanna Moakler has been feeling like the odd mom out and is peeved at daughter Alabama for cozying up to stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The reality star-turned-Poosh founder has three kids of her own with ex Scott Disick and was able to swiftly adapt to helping out with husband Travis Barker's kids shared with his ex: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.
Insiders claimed the transition hasn't been as much of a breeze for Shanna, who previously said that the Kardashians "put a wedge" in her relationship with her own children.
Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2006, reconciling briefly in 2009 before calling it quits for good shortly after.
The rocker and Kourtney tied the knot three times, first exchanging their vows at a Las Vegas wedding chapel last April before making it official at a California courthouse that May.
Lastly, family and friends joined for an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.
More recently, fans noticed that Shanna wasn't following her kids on Instagram. The former Miss USA also liked a social media post indicating some ongoing tension after the airing of Kourtney and Travis' Hulu wedding special.
"I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He's been through Hell' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me.' #parentalalienationawareness," it read.
After another social media user brought up how the former E! star called herself "a mom of 6," Shanna responded, "She post[s] more of my kids then [SIC] her own lol."
Fans were first made privy to the mother-daughter drama when Alabama claimed back in April 2021 that Shanna had never "completely been in my life."
"Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" she wrote. "Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows."
Since then, it's been no secret that Alabama has a great deal of adoration toward Kourtney.
"You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom," Alabama wrote in a birthday tribute this April. "Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another stepmom."
A source with insider knowledge pointed out that Kourtney knew Travis long before they became a couple, adding, "She's seen Landon and Alabama grow up so she's a familiar face in their lives. But Shanna can't help feeling left out and angry!"