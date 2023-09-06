'Baby Boy in Tummy': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Doctors Saved Her Unborn Child's Life During Scary Hospitalization

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kardashian's caption read. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

The mother-of-three revealed she was rushed to the hospital where she had "urgent fetal surgery."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kardashian continued. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."