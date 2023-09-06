'Baby Boy in Tummy': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Doctors Saved Her Unborn Child's Life During Scary Hospitalization
Expecting mother Kourtney Kardashian, 44, posted an emotional Instagram photo in which she thanked doctors for "saving our baby's life," RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, last week, the reality star's husband Travis Barker, 47, abruptly left his tour with Blink-182 to handle an "urgent family matter."
After the show postponed several shows in the midst of Barker's absence, fans feared the worst for Kardashian and her unborn child.
On Wednesday, Kardashian posted a black and white photo of her holding Barker's hand while laying in a hospital bed.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," Kardashian's caption read. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."
The mother-of-three revealed she was rushed to the hospital where she had "urgent fetal surgery."
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kardashian continued. "I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."
Kardashian added that the terrifying experience gave her a "whole new understanding and respect" for mothers who "have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the caption concluded.
Kardashian's supportive husband commented on the post, "God is great," along with a prayer hands emoji.
The couple was spotted leaving the Los Angeles-based hospital on Saturday but did not provide details until now.
Kardashian is carrying her first child with Barker and fourth overall after having three children with ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker has two children from his previous marriage to ex-Shanna Moakler.
Kardashian's expected due date was sometime between October and December. The Kardashians star first announced her pregnancy this summer.