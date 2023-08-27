Almost Love Story: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Relationship Timeline

In 2006, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick met at their mutual friend Joe Francis' home in Mexico. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was initially not attracted to the fashion founder.

In an episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons, the Poosh founder said she thought Disick was annoying, though the man felt otherwise.

"He was four years younger," she said. "He lived in New York. He didn't have a job."

Kardashian later uploaded their first photo together, taken at the Mexico gathering, on Instagram, recalling the first time they met.