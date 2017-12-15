Kelly Cutrone Claims Russell Simmons Tried To Rape Her: Inside The Horrific Attack

Kelly Cutrone is beside herself about Russell Simmons’ constant denials of rape allegations against him, and now the powerhouse PR woman is claiming he too tried to rape her in a horrific 1991 encounter.

Cutrone, 52, told PageSix that when she was only 26-years-old, Simmons, now 60, seemingly tricked her into coming to his apartment — telling her it was his friend’s house after she declined his invite to come to his.

“He pushed me into his apartment and then he threw me down on the floor and literally tried to grab … take my clothes off of me,” Cutrone said, “And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the f**k off of me. And that I would have him killed if he ever f**king laid a hand on me.” She added, “I actually think I told him I would call Page Six! I was a publicist! I think I told him I would call Page Six and have him murdered.”

“[Simmons] was just really shaken up and I f**king split. I remember running out the door and getting a cab and all I remember was that I got in a cab and I remember a feeling — which was so crazy — of, ‘Oh my god. Somebody just tried to rape me. What do I do?’ And then the energy of going to the police and pressing charges against him was overwhelming to me.”

She added, “Then what would happen afterward — and this would happen years afterward — I’d be at a table and Russell f**king Simmons would come up to the table and then people would be like, ‘Kelly, do you know Russell?,’ and I’d be like, ‘Yes, I know Russell — he tried to rape me.’”

Simmons has repeatedly denied the numerous allegations against him. “I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual.”

He added that he has “enormous respect for the women’s movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power” and said he was “devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described.”

“In recent weeks, some former business, creative and romantic partners have aired grievances as claims I categorically reject. In some of these instances, financial motives and direct contradictory witness testimony has been supplied to the media, which has been completely left out of stories. In the last few days, one woman attempted to extort me for $500,000 only to recant her ridiculous claim,” the statement went on.

He said, “I have already apologized for the instances of thoughtlessness in my consensual relations. I have separated myself from my businesses and charities in order to not become a distraction.”

As Radar previously reported, the New York Police Department’s special victims unit has opened an investigation into Simmons after at least 12 women claimed the embattled music mogul either sexually harassed or raped them.

An NYPD source revealed to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that detectives are in the initial stages of reaching out to women who have alleged that Simmons assaulted them in New York. Seven of his alleged victims are said to live in New York.

