Former President Donald Trump Defends His White House Hiring Record, 'We Had Unbelievable People'
In an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, former President Donald Trump defended his hiring record while in the Oval Office.
Trump claimed that he hired "unbelievable people" and relied heavily on Washington insiders for advice on staffing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bartiromo challenged Trump's assertion, pointing out that critics had accused him of making personnel mistakes during his time as president. Trump acknowledged this but tried to downplay it by comparing himself to previous administrations.
"You're relying on other people to give you names to be the head of this, head of that," Trump said. "And by the way, we had unbelievable people."
"Yeah, but your critics say you had plenty of personnel mistakes," Bartiromo interjected.
Trump responded by bringing up former President Barack Obama and the current [Joe] Biden administration, suggesting that they also made hiring mistakes. He insinuated that the people running the Biden administration were incompetent, implying that his own hiring record was not as flawed as critics claimed.
Bartiromo asked the former president, "How do you know if you get back in, you don't have a network of people around you working against you?"
"I will," Trump said. "And so will anybody else that gets in as a Republican. These people are sick. These are sick people."
- Donald Trump's Campaign Denies Report Claiming Melania Trump Was Pushing Tucker Carlson for VP
- Donald Trump Faces Scrutiny for Being Able to Campaign From 'Behind the Defendant's Table' by Conservative Radio Host
- 'We Want To Win': Paul Ryan Says GOP Won't Nominate Ex-Pal Donald Trump For 2024 Presidential Run Since Suburbia 'Doesn't Like' Him
According to a recent report from Axios, if elected, Trump would build his cabinet and White House staff based on two factors: Pre-vetted loyalty to him and a commitment to stretch legal and governance boundaries.
As for his running mate, to avoid a VP like Mike Pence, the former president is rumored to be basing his choice on if the candidates believe the 2020 election was stolen.
Some of his top picks include Senator J.D. Vance, the Hillbilly Elegy author and a MAGA favorite; Arkansas Governor and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Kari Lake, a leading election denier currently running for U.S. Senate in Arizona; and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Donald Trump Jr. has floated Mike Davis, the former chief counsel for nominations to then-Iowa Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, to be Trump's interim attorney general. The former First Son claimed it would be a "shot across the bow of the swamp."
David publicly auditioned for the job, promising a "three-week reign of terror" in which he would jail prosecutors and journalists who have gone after Trump — going as far as to tell MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan that he has "his spot picked out in the D.C. gulag."