Former President Donald Trump Defends His White House Hiring Record, 'We Had Unbelievable People'

Bartiromo challenged Trump's assertion, pointing out that critics had accused him of making personnel mistakes during his time as president. Trump acknowledged this but tried to downplay it by comparing himself to previous administrations.

"You're relying on other people to give you names to be the head of this, head of that," Trump said. "And by the way, we had unbelievable people."

"Yeah, but your critics say you had plenty of personnel mistakes," Bartiromo interjected.

Trump responded by bringing up former President Barack Obama and the current [Joe] Biden administration, suggesting that they also made hiring mistakes. He insinuated that the people running the Biden administration were incompetent, implying that his own hiring record was not as flawed as critics claimed.