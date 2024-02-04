George Stephanopoulos Abruptly Ends J.D. Vance Interview About Whether a President Can 'Defy the Supreme Court'

Stephanopoulos pressed the senator, asking him, "The Constitution also says the president must abide by legitimate Supreme Court rulings, doesn't it?"

"The Constitution says that the Supreme Court can make rulings, but if the Supreme Court — and look, I hope that they would not do this — but if the Supreme Court said that the president can't fire a general, that would be an illegitimate ruling, and the president has to have Article 2 prerogative under the Constitution to actually run the military as he sees fit," Vance said. "This is just basic constitutional legitimacy. You're talking about a hypothetical where the Supreme Court tries to run the military. I don't think that's going to happen, George, but of course, if it did, the president would have to respond to it. There are multiple examples in history of the president of the United States doing just that."

Stephanopoulos cut Vance off, telling him, "You made it very clear, the president can defy the Supreme Court. Thanks for your time this morning."

Vance was about to respond before his mic was cut from the broadcast.

