E. Jean Carroll Plans to Use $83 Million on 'Something Donald Trump Hates'

Donald Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million on Friday.

By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

E. Jean Carroll revealed her plan to spend the millions a Manhattan jury awarded her on "something Donald Trump hates," RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday, a jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million for defamatory statements he made in 2019 after she accused him of raping her in a New York department store dressing room in 1996.

The former Elle magazine columnist and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, appeared on Monday's edition of Good Morning America, where she told George Stephanopoulos that plans to use the money on "something Donald Trump hates."

"If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," Carroll said.

Carroll suggested this could include creating a "fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump."

In addition to the $83 million the jury awarded her for two defamatory statements the GOP frontrunner made against her in 2019, Carroll was awarded $5 million by a jury in a separate trial last year. The jury in the first trial found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation.

The ex-president repeatedly denied Carroll's claims. To discredit the columnist, Trump insisted that he did not know her, never met her, and she wasn't his type.

While Trump was not present to hear the jury's verdict after he stormed out of court during Kaplan's closing arguments, he vowed to appeal the ruling. Despite Trump's vow, Carroll and Kaplan appeared confident that the verdict would be paid out, citing the ex-president's extensive real estate portfolio that could be sold off.

"I'm pretty confident one way or the other. We might not get it right away. But one way or the other, he owns a lot of real estate. It can be sold. We will collect the judgment," Kaplan said.

Kaplan also noted Trump's behavior at trial helped prove her case, which was that he's "a bully who can't follow the rules."

On Trump walking out during her closing statement, Kaplan recalled, "I definitely thought we got a few more million dollars immediately."

"I was like, well, that's worth about $10 million," the attorney added.

While Trump has miraculously refrained from going on any Truth Social rants about Carroll or mentioning her name since the verdict, Carroll expressed doubt that he would be able to keep up the act for long.

Kaplan added that "all options are on the table" if the ex-president defamed her client again, signaling they were prepared to bring a third case against him if needed.

