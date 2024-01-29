Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's One-Time Friend Joe Scarborough Mocks Ex-President Over $83 Million Judgment in E. Jean Carroll Case

donald trump ex friend joe morning msnbc host slams ex president e jean carroll million judgment
Source: MEGA

Trump's ex-friend didn't hold back.

By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough went after his one-time friend Donald Trump after the ex-president was hit with a massive judgment in his court battle with E. Jean Carroll, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Scarborough and his Morning Joe cohosts discussed the verdict that came down in Carroll's defamation case against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump ex friend joe morning msnbc host slams ex president e jean carroll million judgment
Source: MSNBC

Joe and Mika slammed Trump and his friends.

Trump was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 2019. Last week, she was awarded $83.3 million due to Trump allegedly defaming her after she came forward with her accusations.

Hours after the decision came down, Trump took to Truth Social and called it, "absolutely ridiculous.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump ex friend joe morning msnbc host slams ex president e jean carroll million judgment
Source: MEGA

Trump said he planned to appeal the verdict.

“Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon,” he said. “They have taken away all First Amendment Rights.” Trump said he planned to file an appeal.

On Morning Joe, Scarborough asked his cohosts, “Do we talk about how over the past several years, it was almost like the laws of gravity were suspended, and people could say whatever they wanted as it pertains to speech?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump ex friend joe morning msnbc host slams ex president e jean carroll million judgment
Source: MEGA

E. Jean Carroll was awarded $83 million on Friday.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

He then brought up Trump's friend InfoWars host Alex Jones and the $1.5 billion defamation judgment he was hit with.

“You see the InfoWars guy, bankrupted by lying about the Sandy Hook parents, because when he did that, you were like, ‘Who? Wait, people can do that in America?” he said. “But they I do that in America.”

Article continues below advertisement

Scarborough then brought up Rudy Giuliani who was ordered to pay $150 million to two election workers he defamed.

“When Rudy Giuliani lied about two black women who were trying to help Georgia and be public servants? Yeah, he lied about just just made up a lie about him,” Scarborough continued. “You have to go, ‘Wait a second. Can you do that in America? Is that … I didn’t think you could do that. It ended up that you couldn’t. He’s going bankrupt now.”

donald trump ex friend joe morning msnbc host slams ex president e jean carroll million judgment
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Scarborough moved on to address Trump.

“Then Donald Trump thinking, ‘Well, I can defame a woman, I can keep defaming a woman, I can be found guilty of sexually abusing her. I can still lie about her. I can still defame her. I can still say terrible things about her because I’m Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. “And the jury finally, finally came out and said, yeah, you’re Donald Trump, and you’re going to owe E. Jean Carroll $83 million.”

He continued, "One idiot at a time. I’ve just got to say it, one idiot at a time. Do they not know that there are defamation laws in the United States of America? One idiot at a time. Whether you’re talking to the Infowars guy or Rudy Giuliani or now Donald Trump, you know, they screwed around, and they found out what happens when you defame people over and over again.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.