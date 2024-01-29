Donald Trump's One-Time Friend Joe Scarborough Mocks Ex-President Over $83 Million Judgment in E. Jean Carroll Case
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough went after his one-time friend Donald Trump after the ex-president was hit with a massive judgment in his court battle with E. Jean Carroll, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Scarborough and his Morning Joe cohosts discussed the verdict that came down in Carroll's defamation case against Trump.
Trump was found liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 2019. Last week, she was awarded $83.3 million due to Trump allegedly defaming her after she came forward with her accusations.
Hours after the decision came down, Trump took to Truth Social and called it, "absolutely ridiculous.”
“Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon,” he said. “They have taken away all First Amendment Rights.” Trump said he planned to file an appeal.
On Morning Joe, Scarborough asked his cohosts, “Do we talk about how over the past several years, it was almost like the laws of gravity were suspended, and people could say whatever they wanted as it pertains to speech?"
He then brought up Trump's friend InfoWars host Alex Jones and the $1.5 billion defamation judgment he was hit with.
“You see the InfoWars guy, bankrupted by lying about the Sandy Hook parents, because when he did that, you were like, ‘Who? Wait, people can do that in America?” he said. “But they I do that in America.”
Scarborough then brought up Rudy Giuliani who was ordered to pay $150 million to two election workers he defamed.
“When Rudy Giuliani lied about two black women who were trying to help Georgia and be public servants? Yeah, he lied about just just made up a lie about him,” Scarborough continued. “You have to go, ‘Wait a second. Can you do that in America? Is that … I didn’t think you could do that. It ended up that you couldn’t. He’s going bankrupt now.”
Scarborough moved on to address Trump.
“Then Donald Trump thinking, ‘Well, I can defame a woman, I can keep defaming a woman, I can be found guilty of sexually abusing her. I can still lie about her. I can still defame her. I can still say terrible things about her because I’m Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. “And the jury finally, finally came out and said, yeah, you’re Donald Trump, and you’re going to owe E. Jean Carroll $83 million.”
He continued, "One idiot at a time. I’ve just got to say it, one idiot at a time. Do they not know that there are defamation laws in the United States of America? One idiot at a time. Whether you’re talking to the Infowars guy or Rudy Giuliani or now Donald Trump, you know, they screwed around, and they found out what happens when you defame people over and over again.”