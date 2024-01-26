Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Extremely Abusive' Judge After Storming Out of Defamation Trial
Former President Donald Trump stormed out of his ongoing defamation trial at approximately 10 Am on Friday — then took to social media just 90 minutes later to launch a vicious attack against his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, and the presiding judge, Lewis Kaplan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's outburst on his newly launched social media platform, Truth Social, included allegations that Judge Kaplan was denying him his Constitutional Right to Due Process by refusing to allow the Anderson Cooper interview of Carroll, which supposedly contained evidence that would exonerate the former president.
Trump also called the judge "extremely abusive" and accused him of presiding over a one-sided trial "the likes of which few have ever seen before!"
During the proceedings that led to Trump's storming out, his attorney, Alina Habba, was reprimanded by Judge Kaplan for attempting to present slides as evidence without having previously submitted them to the court. This elementary mistake raised eyebrows, even for those with just a basic understanding of legal proceedings.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump shared several of Carroll's alleged tweets on Truth Social.
According to the screenshots that Trump shared on his social media platform on Tuesday, January 16, Carroll posted the alleged tweets between 2010 and 2015. Many of the alleged tweets had to do with sex and seduction.
“Sex Tip I Learned From My Dog: When in heat, chase the male until he collapses with exhaustion…then jump him!” Carroll wrote in one alleged tweet dated May 2010.
“Would men have invented chastity belts, veils, and croks if women weren’t just unbelievably HOT? --- Honey, you were BORN to seduce!” read another alleged tweet from July 2011.
The defamation trial is an extension of a previous case where Trump was found liable for sexual assault and defamation against Carroll.
Despite the court's ruling and the substantial consequences, Trump has not ceased his defamatory remarks and denials of the accusations.
Carroll's legal team is reportedly seeking at least $12 million in damages to deter Trump from perpetuating his attacks on their client's reputation.
"I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION," Trump fumed on Truth Social. "E. Jean Carroll, who was down on her luck and failing in life, has gained money and fame she so badly wanted."
"It is my duty to America to right this egregious wrong, a case which was started based on no facts, no dates, no nothing, just fabricated lies and political shenanigans."