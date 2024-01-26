Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Extremely Abusive' Judge After Storming Out of Defamation Trial

Trump's outburst on his newly launched social media platform, Truth Social, included allegations that Judge Kaplan was denying him his Constitutional Right to Due Process by refusing to allow the Anderson Cooper interview of Carroll, which supposedly contained evidence that would exonerate the former president.

Trump also called the judge "extremely abusive" and accused him of presiding over a one-sided trial "the likes of which few have ever seen before!"

During the proceedings that led to Trump's storming out, his attorney, Alina Habba, was reprimanded by Judge Kaplan for attempting to present slides as evidence without having previously submitted them to the court. This elementary mistake raised eyebrows, even for those with just a basic understanding of legal proceedings.