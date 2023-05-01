U.S. Military Tracking Another Mysterious Balloon Flying Over Hawaii

The U.S. military announced on Monday that intelligence officials were tracking another mysterious "spy" balloon that was spotted hovering over Hawaii, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The new sighting marked the first since a Chinese balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina in early February.

While military officials initially claimed that they were able to block the Chinese balloon from intercepting sensitive information as it traveled over military bases, the object was able to gain intelligence during its travels.