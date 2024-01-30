Karine Jean-Pierre Slammed for Saying 3 U.S. Soldiers Killed in Jordan Died 'Fighting on Behalf of the Administration'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash this week after she said that the three American soldiers killed in Jordan had died “fighting on behalf of the administration” rather than on behalf of the United States, RadarOnline.com can report.

Jean-Pierre’s controversial remarks came on Monday shortly after the Department of Defense confirmed that three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan on Sunday morning when an Iran-backed drone targeted a U.S. military base.