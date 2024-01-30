Karine Jean-Pierre Slammed for Saying 3 U.S. Soldiers Killed in Jordan Died 'Fighting on Behalf of the Administration'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash this week after she said that the three American soldiers killed in Jordan had died “fighting on behalf of the administration” rather than on behalf of the United States, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jean-Pierre’s controversial remarks came on Monday shortly after the Department of Defense confirmed that three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan on Sunday morning when an Iran-backed drone targeted a U.S. military base.
“Our deepest and our heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost three brave military folks, who are always fighting, who are fighting on behalf of this administration, of the American people, obviously more so, more importantly,” President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary told MSNBC on Monday.
Jean-Pierre faced immediate backlash for her poor choice of words regarding the three slain U.S. soldiers, and several Biden critics called the White House press secretary out for her controversial comments.
“No, Karine Jean-Pierre,” GOP House Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. “Our military doesn't fight for the Biden administration. Our military fights for the American people and to protect our freedoms.”
“What a disgusting, pompous comment that truly encompasses the mindset of these frauds in the White House,” Boebert added.
“Our service members swear an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States,” GOP Congressman Pat Fallon echoed. “They are not fighting ‘on behalf of’ the Biden team.”
“This is incredibly disrespectful,” the Texas lawmaker said.
Other critics ridiculed Jean-Pierre and questioned how the “incompetent” White House press secretary is still working for the Biden Administration.
“It truly is amazing to see that after almost two years on the job how it's possible that Karine Jean-Pierre is only getting worse at her job,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.
“I can't believe Karine Jean-Pierre is still WH Spox,” conservative commentator John Cardillo added. “Most incompetent in history.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan on Sunday morning when an Iran-backed drone attacked a U.S. military base.
The three victims have since been identified as Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, Specialist Breonna Moffett, 23, and Sergeant William Rivers, 46.
According to the Department of Defense, more than 40 additional service members were injured in the attack on Sunday morning when an “uncrewed aerial system” attacked a U.S. military base located “near the Syrian border.”
“Three U.S. soldiers were killed yesterday in Jordan, while more than 40 other service members were injured following an uncrewed aerial system attack at a military base near the Syrian border,” the Department of Defense said in a statement on Monday.
“Those service members were in Jordan to support Operation Inherent Resolve, which is the U.S. and coalition mission to ensure the defeat of ISIS,” the department added.
President Biden is still weighing a response to Sunday’s devastating drone strike, according to sources familiar with the matter.