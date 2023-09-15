'He’s 100% Banging Her': Insider Spills About Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's Alleged Affair
New details have emerged regarding the alleged affair between South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Donald Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the married South Dakota governor and married former Trump advisor were accused of having a secret years-long affair on Friday morning, sources close to the suspected couple spoke out about the alleged relationship.
According to the New York Post, at least three insiders close to Noem and Lewandowski provided new details concerning the alleged couple’s purported affair.
“He’s 100% banging her,” one GOP insider told the Post on Friday shortly after DailyMail.com published a bombshell exposé about Noem and Lewandowski.
The same source claimed to have witnessed the South Dakota governor “sitting on [Lewandowski’s] lap” and the pair “playing grab----” during an event at Mar-a-Lago in March 2020.
“The usual stuff that drunk people who are having affairs do,” the insider said regarding the March 2020 interaction.
Meanwhile, a second source told the Post that Noem and Lewandowski’s alleged affair was “widely known” in GOP circles for “years” and that Noem’s husband of 32 years moved out of the governor’s mansion in 2021.
A third source told the outlet that he and a number of other GOP operatives were “well aware” of Noem and Lewandowski’s suspected relationship.
The same source suggested that the pair’s alleged affair was exposed to Daily Mail this week by “one of [Noem’s] competitors for VP.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Noem and Lewandowski’s alleged years-long affair was exposed on Friday morning.
The bombshell exposé came just one week after Governor Noem endorsed former President Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
“You made America great again once, let’s do it again,” she said during a Trump rally in Rapid City on September 8. “I will do everything I can to help him win and save this country.”
Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, indicated that the governor’s alleged affair with Lewandowski was exposed because the 51-year-old GOP politician backed Trump for the 2024 presidency last week.
“This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States,” Fury fumed on Friday.
Meanwhile, Lewandowski was also connected to Trump because the 49-year-old Republican served as the ex-president’s first 2016 campaign manager.
Lewandowski was ultimately fired from his campaign manager post before the 2016 presidential election three months after he was accused of “manhandling” Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields following a press conference that March.