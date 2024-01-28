Senate Candidate Kari Lake Faces Backlash From Arizona Republicans After Recent Bribery Scandal

The incident took place during the annual meeting of the state party in Phoenix on Saturday, January 27, where Lake spoke out, addressing the attendees.

This came five days after the controversial audio was released, appearing to show Lake being offered a bribe by former state party chair Jeff DeWit in exchange for her not running for Senate in 2024.

DeWit subsequently resigned but argued that the audio had been "selectively edited" and alleged that Lake's camp threatened to release additional tapes.