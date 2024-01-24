Shocking Leaked Audio: Senior GOP Figure Allegedly Heard Trying to Bribe Kari Lake Not to Run in Arizona's Senate Race
An explosive newly revealed audio recording captured a shocking attempt from a senior GOP figure to bribe Kari Lake not to run in Arizona's Senate race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The nearly 11-minute clip comes from a leaked exchange between Lake and Arizona Republican Party chairman Jeff DeWit that allegedly took place last March, during which he offered Lake a chance to step away from politics for two years in exchange for a dollar amount.
"There are very powerful people who want to keep you out," he allegedly said, noting they are "willing to put their money where their mouth is in a big way" before telling Lake "this conversation never happened."
When Lake asked for names, the man believed to be DeWit told her not to focus on the who but rather "What."
"So the ask I got today from back east was: 'Is there any companies out there or something that could just put her on the payroll to keep her out?’" DeWit allegedly said, much to the dismay of Lake, who speculated it was a thinly veiled chess move.
"This is about defeating Trump and I think that's a bad, bad thing for our country," she retorted.
"This is about the final death blow to Trump," Lake doubled down.
DeWit has served as the state party chair since January of last year, after securing the role as the chief operating officer for Trump's 2016 and 2020 White House campaigns. DeWit allegedly said he liked Trump but didn't know if he could win again.
"I don't want to make a deal with these kinds of people. This is a hill worth dying on," she said in the audio. "I owe it to the people of Arizona to carry their torch and voice."
As the conversation proceeds, he noted the proposition was not about Lake going away for good, but just taking a break, while she insisted "the battle [is] right now."
DeWit allegedly went on to state that DC is "a back-scratching club," but Lake refused to oblige. Lake told him to tell those powerful people she was running and was going to be the "biggest pain in their f------ a----," and they would have to kill her to stop her.
He later asked if there was a number that would make her consider, but Lake said she couldn't be bought and wouldn't even acquiesce for a billion dollars. Lake added that she was "offended," despite him stating that she should be "flattered."
Lake launched a Senate campaign for an Arizona seat last October after she controversially refused to accept defeat in the 2022 Arizona governor race.
She previously told attendees about a shameful attempt to buy her out while on stage at the Conservative Political Action Committee last year.
After the audio leaked, Lake called for DeWit to step down. "He's gotta resign. We can't have somebody who is corrupt and compromised running the Republican Party," she told a reporter at Trump's New Hampshire primary victory party.
DeWit and his office have yet to respond to news of the newly uncovered recording.