Lindsey Graham Accused of 'Throwing Donald Trump Under the Bus' During Georgia Grand Jury Testimony: Report
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham was recently accused of “throwing” Donald Trump “under the bus” during his testimony before a Georgia grand jury, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia in August for alleged election interference, Senator Graham testified in connection to the case nearly one year earlier in November 2022.
But while Graham has remained one of the embattled ex-president’s most outspoken supporters, two journalists familiar with the South Carolina senator’s 2022 testimony claimed that Graham “turned” against Trump “on a dime.”
According to an upcoming book by journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidmanin, Graham “threw Trump under the bus” when he testified before the grand jury in Georgia in November 2022.
“After fighting a four-month legal battle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court to block his grand jury subpoena – and losing – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham turned on a dime and threw Trump under the bus, according to a source familiar with his testimony,” Isikoff and Klaidmanin wrote in Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election.
“According to secret grand jury testimony in Fulton County, Graham testified that if you told Trump that Martians came and stole the election, he’d probably believe you,” the journalists continued.
Also surprising were reports that Graham accused Trump of “cheating at golf” during the GOP senator’s Georgia testimony two years ago.
“He also suggested to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf,” one passage from Find Me the Votes read.
Meanwhile, Graham was also accused of socializing with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis shortly after his grand jury testimony.
Willis, who was recently accused of engaging in an “improper relationship” with another Trump prosecutor, currently oversees the election interference case against the embattled ex-president in Georgia.
“After Graham was finished testifying, he bumped into Fani Willis in a hallway and thanked her for the opportunity to tell his story,” Isikoff and Klaidmanin reported.
“Then, to the astonishment of one source who witnessed the scene, South Carolina’s senior senator hugged the Fulton County DA who was aggressively pursuing Trump,” the writers said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator Graham was almost indicted alongside Trump and 18 other co-defendants in Georgia in August 2023.
Graham was accused of calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about alleged election fraud in the state to push Georgia’s 2020 election results in then-President Trump’s favor.
Although the Georgia grand jury recommended that Graham be indicted for his alleged involvement in the suspected election interference, he never was.
“But at the end of the day, nothing happened,” Graham argued in in September. “What I did was consistent with my job as being United States senator, chairman of the Judiciary Committee.”