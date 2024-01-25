Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit Resigns After Leaked Tape of Alleged Kari Lake Bribery Attempt

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit stepped down on Wednesday after he was heard in a sensational leaked recording allegedly trying to bribe U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to take a break from politics, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the audio, DeWit told her "very powerful people" wanted to keep her out, which she felt was a ploy to defeat Donald Trump. Lake wasn't going for it in the clip, refusing to make a deal and stating that she owes it to the people of Arizona "to carry their torch and voice."