Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit Resigns After Leaked Tape of Alleged Kari Lake Bribery Attempt
Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit stepped down on Wednesday after he was heard in a sensational leaked recording allegedly trying to bribe U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake to take a break from politics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the audio, DeWit told her "very powerful people" wanted to keep her out, which she felt was a ploy to defeat Donald Trump. Lake wasn't going for it in the clip, refusing to make a deal and stating that she owes it to the people of Arizona "to carry their torch and voice."
DeWit accused Lake of releasing the "selectively edited audio" of their exchange that he said took place in the living room of her house last March, stating that he "must clearly address this deceptive tactic."
He said the 10-minute clip was taken out of context and "undermines the integrity of private discussions critical for party leadership."
DeWit shut down the theories he is an "enemy" of hers and said it was recorded while he was "actually employing Lake in my private company."
"My discussions were transparent and intended to offer perspective, not coercion," DeWit continued. He said it was an ethical breach and raised serious legal and moral concerns.
DeWit alleged that Lake has "been on a mission to destroy me" after he advised her to postpone her campaign and go for the Governor's position following a two-year hiatus, going to suggest that she has a habit of secretly recording personal conversations.
"I said things that I regret, but I realize when hearing Lake's recording that I was set up," he alleged. DeWit believes she gave a crafted response to boost her public image, adding he wanted to fight to keep his job but decided to resign today or face the release of a "new, more damaging recording" in an alleged ultimatum issued from Lake's team.
DeWit, the chief operating officer for Trump's 2016 and 2020 White House campaigns, said he remains a proud supporter of the 2024 hopeful and is eager to see him return to the White House.
"I am resigning as Lake requested, in the hope that she will honor her commitment to cease her attacks, allowing me to return to the business sector — a field I find much more logical and prefer over politics."
Senior advisers to Lake denied claims her campaign threatened or blackmailed DeWit.