Exposed: McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner's Dark Past, From 'Twisted Loner' to Convicted Sex Offender
Christian Bruckner, the man believed to have been involved in British tot Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance, may spend the rest of his years behind bars if he is found guilty of the five unrelated charges of rape and indecent assault now against him.
A new report described the convicted sex offender as a "twisted loner" who picked fights and stirred up drama long before he made international headlines, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He spent a year talking about me behind my back. He would not stop making nasty comments," the ex-pupil, per Daily Mail.
In his younger years, Brueckner had been adopted by a German couple named Brigitte and Fritz Brueckner, whom he lived with until Fritz was injured in a 1992 car accident and Bridgitte later sent the boy to a reform home for delinquent teenagers in his hometown of Wurzburg, Bavaria.
That was the catalyst for his "life of crime," the report stated, and for him to explore his disturbing sexual fantasies.
During his years spent in Portugal, he was accused of raping an elderly American woman on the Algarve in 2005 less than a mile from the Ocean Club hotel where McCann vanished two years later.
He was jailed in 2019 and is currently serving a seven-year sentence after being found guilty.
Brueckner has denied any involvement in McCann's disappearance and has never been charged with any crime pertaining to the case, but a former friend claimed he allegedly spilled a shocking detail: "She didn't scream."
The prime McCann suspect recently made a court appearance in Germany over multiple sexual offenses he is alleged to have committed between 2000 and 2017 relating to five women and girls aged between 10 and 80 years old. He denies the charges against him.
"What needs to be made clear is that these charges have nothing to do with Madeleine McCann and that now, almost four years since he was named, as the suspect there has been no update from the prosecutors," his lawyer shared in a statement. "The hope is for a fair trial but my client has been attacked in the media. He will not speak to the hearing other than to say his name but nothing should be drawn from that."
Brueckner echoed similar remarks. "I'm still not allowed to talk with anybody else than to my lawyers and to my punishers (guards)," he declared, according to the report. "I hope (they) will find some answers to (their) questions soon."
Meanwhile, investigators are still looking into the McCann case.
RadarOnline.com told you first last year that bombshell DNA test results show the woman claiming to be McCann — Julia Wendell — was NOT the 3-year-old girl all grown up.