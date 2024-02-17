Exposed: McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner's Dark Past, From 'Twisted Loner' to Convicted Sex Offender

"He spent a year talking about me behind my back. He would not stop making nasty comments," the ex-pupil, per Daily Mail.

In his younger years, Brueckner had been adopted by a German couple named Brigitte and Fritz Brueckner, whom he lived with until Fritz was injured in a 1992 car accident and Bridgitte later sent the boy to a reform home for delinquent teenagers in his hometown of Wurzburg, Bavaria.

That was the catalyst for his "life of crime," the report stated, and for him to explore his disturbing sexual fantasies.