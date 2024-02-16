Cher's Son Chaz Bono Snubs Estranged Mom by 'Removing' Singer From Wedding Guest List: Report
Cher's first-born child, Chaz Bono, is keeping his distance from the singer and is reconsidering inviting his mom to his nuptials, according to a sensational report.
Insiders close to the Dancing With the Stars alum claim that he and Shara Blue Mathes are "removing" the Believe hitmaker from the guest list entirely, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lovebirds want a "simple ceremony with none of Cher's theatrics," sources told In Touch Weekly, claiming Bono's relationship with his mom has been estranged ever since he came out as gay and transitioned in 2008.
"When Chaz went through the transition, that was difficult for me," she told the Los Angeles Times in October of her child shared with Sonny Bono. "It shouldn't have been because, you know, I've had gay friends forever. I just met some beautiful trans chicks and we have an affinity. Now I'm totally fine."
"But it's hard to lose one child to get a new one, especially so late," the Moonstruck star said, noting that she came to peace with the decision as Chaz was "unhappy."
When asked if she could have handled the situation better, Cher admitted, "Oh yeah. Because it's the truth. But I did the best I could, which is such a bulls--- answer."
Cher's family drama continues to boil over as the conservatorship proceedings for her son Elijah Blue Allman remain ongoing. As we previously reported, a judge recently denied the temporary emergency conservatorship that Cher requested.
The Burlesque actress sought to become sole conservator of Allman's estate, claiming he has been "substantially unable to manage his financial resources," but was shut down without prejudice due to "insufficient evidence."
- Cher's Sons Think 'Hypocrite' Mom Has 'No Business Controlling Their Lives' After Conservatorship Filing: Report
- Cher Denies Kidnapping Plot Allegations Involving Son, Says Private Family Matter is Related to His Addiction Issues
- Cher’s Daughter-In-Law Demands Access to Troubled Husband’s Medical Records, Accuses Singer of Blocking Her Contact With Him
We exclusively learned earlier this month that the legendary singer asked the court to allow for permission to serve Allman with the conservatorship papers via an alternative method after she was unable to locate him.
"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs," per the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Allman, for his part, replied that he has not always been "the most responsible" with his finances, but has been "clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive."
According to the new report, Cher doesn't feel that she has slighted her kids and has made every effort to be a loving, caring parent even if it means from a distance.
"Cher has tried to be there for her kids," the insider insisted. "But neither wants anything to do with her. It's devastating."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cher for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Cher previously broke her silence after claims she allegedly hired four men to kidnap her younger son, 47, from a NYC hotel room in an apparent intervention in November 2022, an allegation found in divorce documents filed by his estranged wife, Marieangela King.
Allman has since refiled to dismiss his divorce from King and the request was granted.
Cher shut down the abduction allegations and said the private matter was related to his substance abuse issues. She told PEOPLE, "I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children."