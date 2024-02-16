Cher's Son Chaz Bono Snubs Estranged Mom by 'Removing' Singer From Wedding Guest List: Report

The lovebirds want a "simple ceremony with none of Cher's theatrics," sources told In Touch Weekly, claiming Bono's relationship with his mom has been estranged ever since he came out as gay and transitioned in 2008.

"When Chaz went through the transition, that was difficult for me," she told the Los Angeles Times in October of her child shared with Sonny Bono. "It shouldn't have been because, you know, I've had gay friends forever. I just met some beautiful trans chicks and we have an affinity. Now I'm totally fine."

"But it's hard to lose one child to get a new one, especially so late," the Moonstruck star said, noting that she came to peace with the decision as Chaz was "unhappy."