Kim Zolciak's Divorce Lawyer Files $33k Lien Over Alleged Unpaid Fees in Battle With Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak 's divorce lawyer is following Kroy Biermann 's attorney's footsteps. David Beaudry has filed a lien for $33k over alleged unpaid fees he claims his firm is owed for representing the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star in her war against Biermann, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com .

The Attorney's Notice of Fee Lien was filed in Fulton County Superior Court of Georgia on February 6. Beaudry claimed the mom of six owes Meriwether & Tharp, LLC, a whopping $33,191.65 in unpaid fees for the legal services he provided to Zolciak for her legal matters — and that's not all.

He said the balance continues to accrue since he's still representing her in the ongoing divorce battle.