Kim Zolciak's Divorce Lawyer Files $33k Lien Over Alleged Unpaid Fees in Battle With Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak's divorce lawyer is following Kroy Biermann's attorney's footsteps. David Beaudry has filed a lien for $33k over alleged unpaid fees he claims his firm is owed for representing the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star in her war against Biermann, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The Attorney's Notice of Fee Lien was filed in Fulton County Superior Court of Georgia on February 6. Beaudry claimed the mom of six owes Meriwether & Tharp, LLC, a whopping $33,191.65 in unpaid fees for the legal services he provided to Zolciak for her legal matters — and that's not all.
He said the balance continues to accrue since he's still representing her in the ongoing divorce battle.
Therefore, Zolciak's lawyer warned the amount is "expected to increase, plus interest thereon as provided by law and contract for services between" Kim and his company.
He informed the court that he worked out a deal with Zolciak to place a lien against her family's Georgia mansion and collect his money off the home's sale.
This comes two months after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the lawyer representing Zolciak's ex in their divorce did the same. As this outlet reported, the exes put their seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in Milton, Georgia, on the market for a cool $6 million in October.
That number proved ambitious, with Zolciak and Biermann dropping the asking price several times and landing on $4.5 million.
The estranged former reality TV couple bought the massive 15,694 square-foot-property for only $880k in October 2012. The house was heavily featured on RHOA and later on the family's reality show, Don't Be Tardy.
Biermann desperately tried to convince the judge to let him sell their home amid their growing money issues.
The ex-NFL player filed for divorce a second time on August 24, 2023, citing their marriage as being "irretrievably broken" after dismissing his first filing one month before.
Zolciak and Biermann's split has been volatile, with accusations of gambling addiction, drug use, and abuse, with his attorney telling RadarOnline.com that "selling [the house] is crucial" as the retired athlete "doesn't have sufficient funds to get another place."
The pair have been living together amid their separation, and the police have been called to the home for domestic incidents too many times to count during their split.