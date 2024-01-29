Madeleine McCann Breakthrough? Key Witness Set to Testify Against Suspect Christian Brueckner Next Month: Report
A key witness is set to testify against Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner in court next month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden breakthrough to come nearly 17 years after McCann went missing from a Portugal resort in May 2007, witness Helge Busching is scheduled to testify against Brueckner in Germany in February.
Busching’s upcoming testimony comes after Brueckner’s lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, failed in his efforts to have Busching removed as a witness.
Brueckner, 45, is currently awaiting trial for the alleged rape and sexual assault of several young women and a young girl during a 17-year period between 2000 and 2017.
Brueckner, who is already in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman, was reportedly living on the Algarve coast in Portugal where McCann disappeared from in May 2007.
Busching was dubbed the “most important witness” in the McCann case because of an alleged conversation he shared with Brueckner in 2008.
According to Busching, Brueckner admitted to kidnapping McCann in May 2007. Brueckner also allegedly told Busching that it was "odd that [McCann] didn't scream" during the kidnapping.
"At last the world can see that I am not a liar,” Busching said ahead of his testimony against Brueckner next month. “I was speaking the truth."
"I know what I saw and heard and if I can be of help to this case and the McCann one then I am happy to help," he added. "Everyone can hear what I have to say when I give my evidence at his trial later this year. I am not telling lies despite what Herr Fulscher says."
Fulscher previously dubbed Busching a "fantasist" and "perjurer" in an effort to have Busching removed as a witness in Brueckner’s most recent case.
The judge overseeing Brueckner’s case next month dismissed Fulscher’s motion to have Busching removed.
"Mr. Busching will give evidence at the trial next month,” Hans-Christian Wolters of the Brunswick Prosecutor's Office confirmed this weekend.
Busching first helped police in their investigation into Brueckner in 2018 when Busching informed authorities about an alleged camcorder that contained evidence of Brueckner sexually assaulting several victims.
Footage from the camcorder ultimately helped put the 45-year-old McCann suspect behind bars for the rape of a 72-year-old victim in 2006. That rape reportedly took place in the same Portugal town where McCann disappeared from one year later.
Brueckner’s upcoming trial is set to kick off in Brunswick, Germany on February 16.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McCann disappeared from a Portugal resort on the Algarve coast on May 3, 2007 while on holiday with her parents.