Kevin Costner and Jewel's Romance Stalls as Singer Refuses to Uproot Life to Live in L.A.: Report
Yellowstone cowboy Kevin Costner was fast out of the gate with his new leading lady, Jewel, but insiders claim the whirlwind romance is starting to cool down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim the singer has pulled on the relationship's reins and warned things are moving too fast, allegedly causing the actor to lick his wounds.
While Costner, 69, and Jewel, 49, are still an item, the romance has allegedly begun to stall.
"Kevin and Jewel are still dating but she doesn't live in L.A. so they're doing the long-distance thing, which makes it tough — especially because Kevin wants to spend all his time with her," an insider spilled the National Enquirer.
According to the report, the Foolish Games singer shares a different outlook on the trajectory of the relationship.
"She really likes Kevin, but she wants to take things slow and steady," the source explained.
"He would love for her to move in with him but she's not ready, plus her son is 12 and she's not uprooting the kid just because she's got a new boyfriend."
- Kevin Costner and New Girlfriend Jewel 'Deepening Their Connection' By Making Music Together: Report
- 'He Checks Every Box': Meg Ryan's Crushing on Newly Single Kevin Costner, Waiting for Divorce Dust to Settle Before Making Her Move
- Newly Single Kevin Costner Sheds 15 Pounds, Ready to Hit Dating Scene After Bitter Divorce From Christine Baumgartner
The insider added, "Kevin's taking it personally!"
Luckily for the new romance, the 69-year-old multi-millionaire can afford to hop on a jet to visit his 49-year-old sweetheart in Telluride, Colorado, however, sources allege Costner is reluctant to do so — and it boils down to his pride!
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He has a huge ego and he wants her to come and be with him at HIS place," an insider revealed. "He's always been the one with the money and the power, so he gets to make the rules. But not with Jewel! She isn't impressed with his money or his stuff."
The power dynamic is said to be "a whole new ballgame" for the Field of Dreams star, a source said. "He's having a hard time adjusting."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Costner and Jewel's reps for comment.
Meanwhile, another insider claimed ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — who is dating Costner's former friend Josh Connor — is said to be "laughing her head off" over his long-distance predicament with the headstrong singer!
As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner had suspicions he wasn't the only one to quickly move on from the 18-year marriage soon after finalizing the divorce.
"Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh," a source told UsWeekly. "Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room."