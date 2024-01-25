Kevin Costner 'Had Strong Suspicions' About Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner and Rumored Lover Josh Connor

Kevin Costner was suspicious of his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, and his pal, Josh Connor, long before they became rumored lovers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This outlet told you first — the Yellowstone actor, 69, has been getting close to singer Jewel, 49, since finalizing his nasty divorce with Baumgartner in September. His ex has since reportedly moved on with his former friend.