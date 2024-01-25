Kevin Costner 'Had Strong Suspicions' About Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner and Rumored Lover Josh Connor
Kevin Costner was suspicious of his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, and his pal, Josh Connor, long before they became rumored lovers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This outlet told you first — the Yellowstone actor, 69, has been getting close to singer Jewel, 49, since finalizing his nasty divorce with Baumgartner in September. His ex has since reportedly moved on with his former friend.
Costner was allegedly not blindsided when he found out about their rumored romance because he reportedly already had sneaking suspicions after witnessing their magnetic chemistry.
"Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh,” a source told Us Weekly. “Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”
Baumgartner shocked the world when she looked carefree on a beach in Hawaii with Connor last year, but an insider shared their friendship only turned romantic “relatively recently." Costner is said to be "embarrassed" about his ex's relationship with his former friend — but the insider claimed Baumgartner doesn't care about his feelings about her personal life.
“Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about,” the source said, adding that Connor had her back during her messy split with the actor.
“Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Costner's rep for comment.
- Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Allegedly Jealous of 'Yellowstone' Star's New Romance With Jewel: Report
- First Photo: New Couple Kevin Costner and Singer Jewel Seen on Vacation on Heels of Actor's $400 Million Divorce War
- Kevin Costner Getting Close to Singer Jewel After Messy Divorce With Christine Baumgartner: Report
Connor, a financier, was the former couple’s neighbor before their breakup, and he became a topic of conversation during their divorce argument. Baumgartner denied in court that she was dating Connor after the actor accused her “boyfriend” of giving her $20k.
At the time, an insider said the rumored pair had been "good friends for years."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The judge upheld dueling Costner and Baumgartner's original $1.5 million prenup after months of battling over living arrangements, custody over their three kids, and the whopping $129,755 monthly child support payments she demanded.
As for his relationship with Jewel, an insider shared, "Kevin feels like Christine put him through the ringer for no reason and he'd love nothing better than to let her know he's moved on with someone who has a career and who only wants to be with him."