Darius Rucker's Terrified Friends Allegedly 'Plotting Intervention' After His DUI Bust: Report
Country star and former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker's shocking DUI bust this month allegedly has his terrified friends and family plotting an intervention to save him from himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 57-year-old Wagon Wheel wonder has publicly declared himself clean and sober for a decade, but was pulled over for an expired license plate by cops in Franklin, Tennessee, and then hauled away for ANOTHER incident over a year ago involving possession of drugs.
"Darius swore he was clean for years, and now this has people thinking he needs help to get back on track!" a tipster tattled to the National Enquirer.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Rucker's rep for comment.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — cops say that when they pulled over the three-time Grammy winner in February 2023, an officer "smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle" and a search of the car revealed a bag containing 14 unstamped purple pills in a jar and a THC pen — and then Rucker handed him a marijuana blunt!
As this outlet reported, tests ultimately revealed the pills were psilocybin, a hallucinogen found in magic mushrooms, leading to the latest arrest on two misdemeanor drug charges and one misdemeanor vehicle registration violation, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
And although Rucker was released on $10,500 bail, a source spilled he's sweating bullets and that his loved ones allegedly want to take action. The Only Wanna Be With You singer's hearing is scheduled for April 11.
"Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," his attorney said after the arrest news broke.
The singer's ex-girlfriend, Kate Quigley, dragged him after his arrest. She called the situation "karma," which appeared to insinuate that Rucker had what was coming to him after he decided to speak about her health following her 2021 accidental overdose on cocaine laced with fentanyl. Three of her friends lost their lives in the incident. Quigley was the sole survivor.
Rucker is most famous for being the lead singer of the '90s band Hootie & The Blowfish, with the group going on tour this year. He later branched off on a solo career, turning himself from a rocker to a country music sensation.
The singer has won three Grammys in his several decades-long career, taking home Best Country Album for Wagon Wheel in 2014 and two during his Hootie career, including Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal and Best New Artist in 1996.