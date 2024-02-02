Darius Rucker Arrest: Cops Found Marijuana and 14 Purple Pills on Singer During Traffic Stop
Darius Rucker was caught with marijuana and 14 "grayish/purple pills" that were later tested and identified as a form of magic mushrooms, which is why he was taken into custody on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. We obtained the arrest affidavit, which revealed the wild details behind his arrest.
As this outlet reported, Rucker was slapped with a minor drug offense in Tennessee this week — but no one had details until now.
According to the arresting officer, the former Hootie & The Blowfish frontman, 57, was pulled over while driving his GMC Pickup in February 2023 after the cop noticed his expired license plates. During the routine traffic stop, the officer "smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle."
When Rucker was asked when the last time he smoked weed in the truck was, he stated, "Probably yesterday."
That prompted the cop to search the vehicle, where he discovered a "clear bagging" containing "14 unstamped purple pills in a jar and a suspected black THC pen in the packaging which read 88.5% THC."
Rucker claimed his girlfriend, Summer, gave him the items, and said he did not know what the pills were.
That wasn't all. When the officer told the singer he'd be getting a pat down, Ruckus coughed up "what appeared to be a small marijuana blunt" from his right front pocket. At the time, the country star wasn't arrested, with the officer noting that he "was released from the scene without charges, pending the identification of the 14 gray/purple pills."
The pills were sent off for testing and later identified as "Psilocyn, a schedule 1 controlled substance." Psilocyn is a substance present in most psychedelic mushrooms.
It's unclear why it took police nearly one year after the incident to lock up Ruckus.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Ruckus was taken into custody in Williamson County, Tennessee, yesterday around 10 AM. He was booked on three separate charges, which are all misdemeanors.
Records obtained by this outlet show that his bond was set at $10k, which he paid and was released.
Ruckus' hearing is scheduled for April 11.
"Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges," his attorney told TMZ after the arrest news broke.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his attorney and representative for comment.
Rucker is most famous for being the lead singer of the '90s band Hootie & The Blowfish. He later debuted his solo album, turning himself from a rocker to a country star.