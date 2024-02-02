Darius Rucker Arrest: Cops Found Marijuana and 14 Purple Pills on Singer During Traffic Stop

Darius Rucker was caught with marijuana and 14 "grayish/purple pills" that were later tested and identified as a form of magic mushrooms, which is why he was taken into custody on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. We obtained the arrest affidavit, which revealed the wild details behind his arrest.

As this outlet reported, Rucker was slapped with a minor drug offense in Tennessee this week — but no one had details until now.