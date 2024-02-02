Country Singer Darius Rucker Arrested for Minor Drug Offense, Hit With Three Misdemeanors
Forget his wagon wheel — Darius Rucker spent his day behind bars. The country singer, 57, was arrested on a minor drug offense on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rucker was taken into custody in Williamson County, Tennessee, around 10 AM. He was booked on three separate charges, which are all misdemeanors.
The Hootie & the Blowfish singer was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of violation of the state's vehicle registration law, reported TMZ. The outlet also stated that police believe he had expired tags on his vehicle; however, the details surrounding the controlled substance are unclear.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office for comment.
Rucker was forced to pose for a mugshot after his arrest. The musician failed to crack a smile and glared at the camera with a dumbfounded look. He is most famous for being the lead singer of the '90s band. Rucker debuted his solo album, turning himself from a rocker to a country star.
The songwriter is no longer behind bars after bonding out, we've learned. Rucker was released about an hour after his arrest.
He has spoken out about his wild party ways in the past, even touching on drug use.
"Doing drugs and drinking every night — I've done that," Rucker confessed in a 2013 interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying after becoming a father and husband he changed his path. "It's just not how I want to live anymore," he said in the same sitdown.
But he doesn't mind recalling his wild past from his band days. "We did a four-day [contest to see] who could stay up the longest. God, we used to do dumb stuff," Rucker admitted to CMT.
Years ago, his ex-girlfriend, comedian Kate Quigley, accidentally overdosed with a group of friends, resulting in three of them losing their lives. Rucker gave an update on her condition in 2021.
“You know, she’s doing great. She’s coming out of that,” he said.
She also addressed the overdose.
“I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie,” part of her statement read. “Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings.”