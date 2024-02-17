Tom Brady Putting 'Pressure' on Himself to Look Like a Model as Romance With Irina Shayk Grows: Report
Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, 46, has been teased for years by fans claiming he uses Botox to achieve his smooth, fresh-faced look.
Now, the 46-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner is being trolled online for his drastically different look, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brady is being mercilessly trolled online for his lips. One troll went as far as accusing him of "looking like one of the Real Housewives of Pebble Beach with those lip injections."
The former New England Patriots star is reportedly under increased pressure to maintain his looks now that he's hooking up with supermodel Irina Shayk, 38, and landed a TV gig with Fox Sports, according to sources.
"Tom has always been into his beauty rituals, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, but he's taken it to the next level since he started dating Irina," a mole told the National Enquirer.
"She's almost a decade younger and absolutely flawless, so he puts a lot of pressure on himself to have perfectly smooth skin like she does," the source added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The source claimed Brady has sought help from a physician to achieve a more youthful appearance in light of his new romance with the 38-year-old. Unfortunately for the retired NFL pro, the insider claimed Brady has also faced criticism from his inner circle.
"Word is he's gone to his dermatologist for some work and his friends are giving him a hard time," the source said. "They think it's lame and they're telling him to man up and stop this nonsense!"
According to the sensational report, celebrity surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated Brady, offered his opinion on the retired quarterback's alleged cosmetic work.
"If he had his lips done, it was age-appropriate and subtle and looks great," Cohen said.
"Women don't corner the market on cosmetic procedures anymore," the surgeon noted. "Some very famous men are getting it done."
As this outlet reported, Brady was romantically linked to Shayk shortly after his divorce from Bündchen was finalized in October 2022.
Brady and Shayk were first spotted getting cozy on a date in Los Angeles and then were caught holed-up at a luxury 5-star hotel in London.
While the former professional athlete was said to have no interest in getting married again after his divorce, the potential threat of Shayk's baby daddy, Bradley Cooper, coming back into her life reportedly sparked a fire under Brady, who said to be getting "desperate" about locking the supermodel down.