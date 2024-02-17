Super Bowl Blunder! Britney Spears’ Bully! Alyssa Milano’s Issues and Controversies in 8 Slides
#AlyssaMilanoIsALie Went Viral on X
Alyssa Milano and her former Charmed costar Rose McGowan got involved in a nasty X battle after the latter slammed the Democratic party for not solving anything. While McGowan did not mention the 51-year-old in her tweet, Milano posted a series of tweets to call her out.
"Rose and anyone bleating the same 'dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe' nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you," one of her tweets read. "It's the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets."
Meanwhile, McGowan accused her of "stealing" the #MeToo movement from its creator, Tarana Burke, before her supporters lambasted the other actress while tweeting #AlyssaMilanoIsALie on the platform, formerly X.
Instead of feeling affected by the backlash, Milano decided to poke fun at the hashtag and asked the users if they could get the hashtag trend number one before her bedtime.
Milano continued, "Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F--- off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people."
Alyssa Milano Accused of Toxic Behavior
In the same heated X exchange in 2020, McGowan accused Milano of having toxic behavior on the set of Charmed.
"You made 250k per week on Charmed," the 50-year-old gay rights activist said. "You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this s—!' Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f------- fraud."
Alyssa Milano Launched a GoFundMe Campaign
On X, Milano shared a post as she sought help from her followers to raise money for the Cooperstown trip of her son's baseball team. The page received $15,214 from 486 donors as of press time.
"We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families," part of the donation read. "We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."
While some of her followers supported her, others called out Milano for not footing the bill instead.
"Asking for uniform donations while the average person struggles to afford groceries," another wrote. "Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires. They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!"
"Imagine being so out of touch that you ask your followers to contribute money to your child's trip when you have a net worth of 10 million dollars. This is gross. Pay for it your own damn self," another one said.
A third chimed in, "@Alyssa_Milano has no shame and zero self-awareness. She was just asking the regular folks to donate to her son's GoFundMe account for his little league baseball team, and said she'd pay the whole $10k 'if she could'. I guess...priorities."
Alyssa Milano Attended the Super Bowl After a GoFundMe Campaign
Milano found herself in hot water again weeks after setting up a GoFundMe page for her son. The Mistresses star and her son were spotted attending the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, prompting the public to call her out as she was able to secure tickets, which ranged from $950 to $9,500 apiece, but asked for donations for her son.
One wrote on X, "Wait @Alyssa_Milano once again proves what a POS she is. She started GoFundMe to pay for her kids trip to Cooperstown but has $ for SB tickets."
"What did you spend on your Super Bowl trip @Alyssa_Milano?????? Or did you do a #gofundme? POS," another critic said.
"She wants you to pay for her son's baseball trip. And then brings him to the Super Bowl," a third penned. "Liberals are the worst."
Alyssa Milano Faced Off With Her Ex-Manager in a $10 Million Lawsuit
In 2017, Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, sued her former business manager for alleged fraud and forgery. They accused the ex-manager of leaving them "with millions of dollars of debt and their credit in ruins."
Two years later, they reportedly decided to settle the lawsuit.
"As the case was preparing for trial, the parties reached a confidential settlement for an undisclosed amount," he continued. "Both Ms. Milano and Mr. Bugliari are very pleased with the terms of the settlement and are satisfied that it has been resolved," Milano's attorney, William J. Briggs, said in a statement.
Alyssa Milano Has a Long-Existing Feud With Shannen Doherty
Since the 1990s, Milano and Shannen Doherty have been embroiled in a long-standing feud.
Doherty said in December 2023 — more than 20 years after her exit — that she did not decide on her decision to depart the show. Costar Holly Marie Combs supported her statement, and everyone pointed fingers at Milano.
On February 2, Milano told the attendees of the MegaCon in Orlando what she felt after the claims came out.
"I'm the most sad for the fans," she said. "I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening."
She also released a statement on Instagram, claiming she did not do it because she "did not have the power to get anyone fired."
Alyssa Milano Reportedly Bullied Britney Spears in the Past
Britney Spears shocked everyone when she called out Milano for the tweet the latter posted in December 2022.
The tweet in question read, "Someone please go check on Britney Spears."
The Toxic singer expressed her sadness because of the alleged bullying since ladies should "root for one another." Following Spears' update, Milano and her team reportedly sent her a private message to apologize for what happened.
Alyssa Milano Was Arrested at Voting Rights Demonstration
Police cuffed Milano during a protest with her organization, People For the American Way, in front of the White House in October 2021. The group was trying to reach the Biden Administration "for change."
"I'm going to risk arrest today because in the last year, there have been 425 bills that have been introduced to restrict voting rights," she said in a clip. "So, I'm going to demand that our president do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the DC Statehood Act."
Hours later, she disclosed she was arrested during the event. Meanwhile, Deadline said an officer warned protesters they could be arrested because of a D.C. misdemeanor law that prohibits the public from crowding or obstructing streets.
Milano was reportedly arrested with 24 other participants from the organization.