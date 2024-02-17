Ex-LAPD Officers Debunk Sharon Stone's Story About Being Forced Into Hiding During O.J. Simpson's Bronco Chase
Sharon Stone's tale about being forced into hiding as cops famously chased then-murder suspect O.J. Simpson in his white Bronco isn't jogging the memories of at least three retired LAPD officers, who were front and center for the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman death investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One of those men is David Gascon, who worked as a commander at the Media Relations department at the time. He confirmed that he had never heard a peep about officers rolling up to Stone's mansion on June 17, 1994, during the infamous O.J. car chase.
Gascon told TMZ that he had never come across a single report about the Basic Instincts actress being somehow linked to Simpson's case until she made the claims in an interview this past week.
Tom Lange, who served as the lead LAPD detective on the double murder case, backed up Gascon, stating he had no recollection of law enforcement whisking Stone away to safety during the slow-speed televised chase.
Lange told the outlet that if Stone's story happened, he would have known about it. As for why he believes she dropped the bombshell all these years later, the ex-lead detective suspects it's because the 30th anniversary is approaching.
The third retired LAPD officer was not named but allegedly worked in the South L.A. division in 1994 during the car chase and double murders, and two years after Stone's success following the erotic thriller with Michael Douglas.
The ex-officer also claimed he had never heard about any Stone-O.J. connection and asked the obvious question: Why would O.J. go to the actress' house while being chased by 20 patrol cars?
While none of these retired LAPD officers recall Stone's alleged involvement, it would be bizarre for the actress to tell the tale if there wasn't some truth behind it.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Stone's rep for comment.
Earlier this week, the Hollywood starlet made headlines with her wild O.J. claims, in which she alleged LAPD officers “dispatched a squad to find Stone at home and tell her she had 10 minutes to pack a suitcase” amid the car chase because “she was being moved to a hotel for her own protection.”
Stone recalled a cop saying, "He's dangerous," adding, "We don’t know how dangerous, and we don’t know what this is.” She remembered that "while O.J. was driving up and down the f------ freeway,” she was forced to move into a hotel.
Stone claimed one officer stood guard near the reception area while another stayed at her hotel door. She said she never questioned why the police thought O.J. would target her, but she believed them because her life had become so chaotic from her Basic Instinct fame.