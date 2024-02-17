Ex-LAPD Officers Debunk Sharon Stone's Story About Being Forced Into Hiding During O.J. Simpson's Bronco Chase

One of those men is David Gascon, who worked as a commander at the Media Relations department at the time. He confirmed that he had never heard a peep about officers rolling up to Stone's mansion on June 17, 1994, during the infamous O.J. car chase.

Gascon told TMZ that he had never come across a single report about the Basic Instincts actress being somehow linked to Simpson's case until she made the claims in an interview this past week.