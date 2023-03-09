Shock Claim: Sharon Stone Claims Iconic 'Basic Instinct' Nude Scene Caused Her To Lose Custody Of Son
Actress Sharon Stone revealed a little-known but devastating consequence of starring in the 1992 thriller, Basic Instinct. The actress claimed that a judge allegedly used a nude scene from the film against her when he ruled on the custody terms for her adoptive son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stone, 64, ultimately lost custody of her adoptive son, Roan, to ex-husband Phil Bronstein, whom she was married to from 1998 to 2004.
The Academy Award-winning star revealed the mental toll the ruling had on her during Monday's episode of iHeartRadio podcast, Table for Two.
During her interview for the podcast, Stone alleged that the judge in her custody case asked an absurd question about her nude scene in the Paul Verhoeven film — calling it an "abuse of the system."
"When the judge asked my child — my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?'" Stone claimed of the judge. "Like, this kind of abuse by the system — that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie."
Stone claimed that she "lost custody of my child" over the shot, which she opened up about in her memoir.
According to Stone's The Beauty of Living Twice, the nude scene that cost her custody was allegedly added by Verhoeven without the actress' consent or knowledge.
Stone was ultimately given visitation rights for Roan, but the Casino actress claimed that the gravity of the ruling — and question posed to her son — had already made a significant impact on her mental and physical health.
Stone said the same year that she lost custody of her son, she was also hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic for "extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers."
The actress attributed her health concerns at the time to her upsetting custody battle, claiming the situation "literally broke my heart."
Stone reflected on the absurdity of her work in Basic Instinct being brought into court — and considered how the same ruling would go down in present day.
"People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child," Stone stated. "Are you kidding?"
Stone claimed the judge who ruled in her custody case was not the only person, or group for that matter, who used Basic Instinct against her. The actress recalled being "humiliated" at the 1993 Golden Globes, when she was nominated for Best Actress.
"It was horrible. I was so humiliated," Stone said in regards to the role that she had to audition nine months for, on top of the gig being offered to 13 other actresses. "Does anyone have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching? How frightening?"
"To try and carry this complex movie that was breaking all boundaries and everyone was protesting against, and the pressure," the Golden Globe nominee added. "And now you're laughing at me. I just wanted to crawl into a hole."