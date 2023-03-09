Shock Claim: Sharon Stone Claims Iconic 'Basic Instinct' Nude Scene Caused Her To Lose Custody Of Son

Actress Sharon Stone revealed a little-known but devastating consequence of starring in the 1992 thriller, Basic Instinct. The actress claimed that a judge allegedly used a nude scene from the film against her when he ruled on the custody terms for her adoptive son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Stone, 64, ultimately lost custody of her adoptive son, Roan, to ex-husband Phil Bronstein, whom she was married to from 1998 to 2004.

The Academy Award-winning star revealed the mental toll the ruling had on her during Monday's episode of iHeartRadio podcast, Table for Two.