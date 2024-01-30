Tom Brady 'Desperate' to Lock Down Irina Shayk After Potential Bradley Cooper Reconciliation Threatens Romance: Report
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been wooing supermodel Irina Shayk with fancy dinners and romantic getaways, but insiders claim the beauty continues to play bump-and-run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brady, 46, was romantically linked to Shayk, 38, shortly after his divorce from fellow model Gisele Bündchen, 43, was finalized in October 2022.
According to a recent report, the former New England Patriot is going above and beyond to romance the 38-year-old, but his efforts are apparently falling short.
"Tom has been wining and dining Irina at the fanciest restaurants and sending her extravagant gifts and huge bouquets of flowers in a bid to take things to the next level," a source told the National Enquirer.
"But she keeps disrupting his game plan, telling him she's happy with the arrangement they have."
The Super Bowl winner and supermodel have been on and off for several months, due to what a source reportedly refers to as "offensive interference" by ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Bradley Cooper, who Shayk shares 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with.
"Whenever Irina seems to be getting serious with Tom, Bradley will swoop back onto the scene and confuse the whole situation," an insider said.
Irina was just starting to get hot and heavy with the divorced ex-NFL pro — after they met at a wedding last summer — when she was spotted cozying up with Cooper, 49, during a romantic Italian vacation.
"This is a pattern that's been going on since the start," explained the insider. "Whenever Bradley dangles the carrot of a reconciliation, Irina ditches Tom and goes running back to him. And that only makes Tom more desperate to lock her down."
While some sources reportedly told the outlet Shayk was ready to sack Cooper for good, others alleged she's once again reversed fields.
"It's very hard on Tom," the tipster noted. "His ego is taking a beating."
While Brady reportedly frets over Cooper potentially stealing back his sweetie, the Maestro star isn't the only causing "offensive interference" in the love triangle. Rumors swirled that Cooper moved on to another — and much younger — model, Gigi Hadid.
Talk of the Silver Linings Playbook actor romancing Hadid was said to have gotten under his baby mama's skin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claimed the budding relationship took Shayk "by surprise" and she was "not happy with Bradley for dating another supermodel, but one who is younger."