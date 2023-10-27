One Failed Marriage and a Baby Mama: Bradley Cooper's Dating History Explained in 11 Clicks
Jennifer Esposito
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing on the lips to greet each other at a Golden Globes party. Although they remained silent about their real score, reports revealed their engagement in October 2006 and marriage in December of the same year.
However, the Taxi actress filed for divorce four months later and finalized it in November 2007.
Cameron Diaz
Soon after Cooper's marriage to Esposito ended, Cameron Diaz entered the picture and started hanging out with the A Star Is Born actor in 2007.
They had several outings until the dating rumors died down on their own.
Renée Zellweger
In 2006, Cooper and Renée Zellweger worked together in the horror film Case 39. Following his failed romances, they reportedly started dating in 2009 and lived together for a year before the release of their delayed film in 2010.
Cooper said in a September 2010 interview that he just loved Zellweger and loved acting with her.
However, their relationship did not last as they split in March 2011.
Olivia Wilde
The Wet Hot American Summer star struck up a romance with Olivia Wilde following her and Tao Ruspoli's divorce. A source revealed that the pair were hooking up and that men had been coming after the actress-director after letting go of her marriage.
However, a representative for Wilde soon clarified that she was not dating Cooper.
Jennifer Lopez
Cooper started a romance with Jennifer Lopez following a dinner – which they clarified as a business meeting only – in New York City. They were spotted again in Los Angeles the next month, fueling the speculations.
"She does like his attention, and it makes her feel good that he seems so into her," a source told People. "She has a fun time with Bradley and he makes her laugh."
Zoe Saldaña
In January 2012, Cooper appeared in headlines again with a different woman. He was spotted with his The Words costar, Zoe Saldaña, having dinner in Los Angeles before having cozy moments at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.
They had an on-again, off-again relationship until they broke up for good in 2013.
Suki Waterhouse
Following his split from Saldaña, the Joker: Folie à Deux producer moved on with British actress Suki Waterhouse. The duo left the Elle Style Awards in February 2013 together and spent the night at a nightclub with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Despite their 17-year age gap, the pair enjoyed their moments as a couple when they dated from March 2013 to March 2015.
Irina Shayk
As soon as Cooper broke up with Waterhouse, he sparked dating rumors with Irina Shayk after they watched a performance of Finding Neverland Broadway musical in New York City.
They were tightlipped about their relationship despite signs of their blooming romance. Two years after the dating buzz emerged, they welcomed their first child together, Lea De Seine.
"Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present," Cooper said in an interview.
However, they split in June 2019 after four years of dating but clarified that they would co-parent their daughter.
Dianna Agron
Us Weekly reported in July 2022 that Cooper and Dianna Agron were casually dating.
"He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma [Abedin] started, but it wasn't serious with Dianna yet," the source said.
Huma Abedin
After the dating rumors with Agron ended, the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor was linked to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner's ex-wife, Huma Abedin.
Sources told Page Six they wanted to keep it quiet, especially since Cooper broke up with Agron.
Their relationship ended as Cooper reportedly rekindled his romance with Shayk in August 2022.
Gigi Hadid
Cooper ignited dating rumors with Gigi Hadid months after failing to make it work with Shayk again. They were spotted spending time together at Via Carota and got into the same SUV after dinner. They rode the same car days after their first outing.
A source told People that the duo are having fun, revealing that Hadid has had a crush on Cooper for a while.
"I don't see anything serious happening right away, if at all," the insider added. "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute … and there is an attraction."