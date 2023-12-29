Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Relationship Getting More Serious as Pair Believe They're a 'Perfect Match'
Football legend Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk have tackled multiple roadblocks during their whirlwind romance — but the couple believes they're a winning team and are getting more serious, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to tipsters, the development is a huge reversal of field for the 46-year-old retired quarterback and the ravishing Russian beauty, 38.
Gabby gossips believed the pair had sacked their relationship after American Sniper stud Bradley Cooper — Shayk's baby daddy ex — was spotted cozying up to her during an Italian vacation with their six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.
"Bradley came storming back on the scene after he saw photos of Tom and Irina getting way too up-close and personal for his tastes," an insider told the National Enquirer. Spies also snitched the seven-time Super Bowl champ — who first met Irina in July at a ritzy Mediterranean wedding — sidelined himself when he saw his onetime buddy back in the game.
"Tom didn't want any part of breaking up a relationship because he was still smarting after losing his wife, Gisele Bündchen," the mole said. But sources ditched once the Maestro star and the runway regular realized there was no chance for a romantic reunion, she made it clear to Brady that he could make another pass at her.
That's when Shayk was caught on camera trying to make an early morning end-around exit from the former New England Patriot's Big Apple building.
"They both had a lot of baggage to unpack before they could commit to each other," spilled a pal. "But now they realize they're a perfect match. People around them are saying they're already making big plans for their long future together."
Cooper and Shayk called time out on their four-year relationship in 2019, just two short years after they welcomed their only child together. As for Brady, he and his long-legged Brazilian bride ended their 13-year marriage last year.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The exes settled their divorce in record time. Brady and Bündchen signed their divorce agreement later that day, with a judge signing off and making their separation official. The former spouses share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady is also a father to his first son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.