Charlie Sheen Eager to Get 'Saggy' Neck Fixed: Report

Sitcom star Charlie Sheen is thrilled to be back on TV and admitted that he's taken notice of one particular physical trait of his that he can't seem to shake off, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sheen, who was famously fired from Two and A Half Men for erratic behavior, said that he's come a long way now that he is sober, happy, and eager to work, revealing that he wants to pair his comeback with a refreshed look.