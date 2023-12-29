Charlie Sheen Eager to Get 'Saggy' Neck Fixed: Report
Sitcom star Charlie Sheen is thrilled to be back on TV and admitted that he's taken notice of one particular physical trait of his that he can't seem to shake off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sheen, who was famously fired from Two and A Half Men for erratic behavior, said that he's come a long way now that he is sober, happy, and eager to work, revealing that he wants to pair his comeback with a refreshed look.
In a recent interview, the Bookie actor confessed that after watching himself on the small screen, he couldn't help but be "laser-focused" on his neck while working on the project that reunites him with show creator Chuck Lorre years after his messy exit from the CBS sitcom.
"I'm looking at it and I look like when a really heavy person loses all the weight and their neck is still kind of a … turkey gobbler," Sheen told Deadline.
Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani, who has not personally treated Sheen, said it's understandable, according to a sensational report. "The neck and lower face sagging issues don't really show up in the mirror as much as on camera," he explained.
Mani said the procedure that Sheen would get typically costs anywhere from $30,000 to $150,000, adding that it's a worthy expense to take on. "It may seem like a lot, but it's your face — and the operation is an art form," Mani told The National Enquirer. "Details matter, especially to celebrities who'll be scrutinized."
Sheen, for his part, said it bothered him enough to take action. "I could have stayed upset about it or I could get right into [the] solution. So I see this on Monday night, and Tuesday morning, I’m on the phone with a doctor scheduling this thing," he dished in the Dec. 15 interview, quipping, "It was either that or go shopping for turtlenecks. I'm doing it in two weeks."
"I see myself in the mirror every day and I'm like, alright, things have held together. This is the dialogue we have with ourselves in the morning," Sheen explained. "Yeah, this'll have to do. But I saw that and I was like, wow, the last decade, not so friendly."
Mani said the healing process isn't too lengthy, but he tells actors to "allow six to eight weeks before being on camera again."