Matthew McConaughey Growing 'Antsy' as 'Yellowstone' Producers Contemplate $2.5 Million Per Episode Demand: Sources
Macho movie star Matthew McConaughey is reportedly holding the Yellowstone producers' feet to the fire, demanding a geyser of greenbacks for taking over as the new face of the popular TV franchise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources allege McConaughey, 54, believes he's the key to the success of the proposed new spinoff and wants Kevin Costner-type cash!
While McConaughey is reportedly demanding a massive paycheck, producers are said to be reluctant about signing off on the large sum — and their hesitation could delay production or even kill the whole deal!
"Matthew and his team know he's the number one creative choice for the post-Kevin version of Yellowstone that's being planned, but Paramount is dragging its feet on his $2.5 million per episode asking price — and there's a real possibility Matthew will just move on," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"The expectation was that once the Hollywood strikes ended, sealing the deal would be a quick process but they're really dragging their feet on meeting his demands!" the source added.
According to the report, tipsters claim show creator Taylor Sheridan is particularly cagey about earmarking star dollars for the new hire show that he's jettisoned prima donna Costner.
Insiders said Costner's negotiations fell through when bosses wouldn't meet his scheduling demands, leaving the A-lister to walk away from the show entirely.
Meanwhile, McConaughey is allegedly getting antsy about putting his movie career on hold while he sorts out potential conflicts with filming the spinoff of the modern-day TV western about the Dutton family, insiders dished.
"He's getting angry he doesn't have clarity on when exactly this job would even start if they do come to an agreement," a source said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"No deal Matthew has ever made has taken this long, especially after he won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club," the insider continued. "But Yellowstone is a monolith unto itself, and producers are wondering if it's worth it."
"Matt wants to make this deal. His demands may be sky-high but he feels he's worth it — and the powers that be better get their act together or he'll be saying adios, amigos!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for McConaughey and Sheridan for comment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner was released from the show in May after coming to blows with Sheridan over his filming schedule.
Costner wanted to cut back on his time shooting on location in Montana. Without warning to fans, production wrapped without completing the final six episodes of the fifth and final season.
While Sheridan was reportedly "begging" Costner to put differences aside and return for the final episodes, insiders said the show would go on with or without the leading man.