'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Drops Copyright Lawsuit Against Series Star Cole Hauser

The Wild West lawsuit between the creator of the popular Yellowstone series and one of the show’s star competing coffee companies is over, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Taylor Sheridan, the showrunner for the hit Paramount+ series filed documents requesting that the case be dismissed just 25 days after he slammed Yellowstone star Cole Hauser with a copyright infringement lawsuit.

“Such dismissal is with prejudice,” Sheridan’s renowned law firm Cantey Hanger LLP wrote in court documents indicating the case was settled out of court and he cannot re-file the lawsuit in the future.