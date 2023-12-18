Expelled Rep. George Santos Admits He 'Can't Define Empathy' During Ziwe Interview
The highly-anticipated interview between comedian Ziwe and expelled congressman George Santos dropped on Monday and as expected, the former New York representative proved to be "an iconic guest."
Among the many outrageous comments made by Santos, the expelled lawmaker confessed that he did not "understand empathy" and couldn't define it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The interview with Ziwe, who's known for her satirical humor and interview style, began with a "disclaimer" text that hit at Santos' criminal accusations, "No congressman was paid in the making of this interview even though George asked three times."
Santos has been accused of stealing donors' identities and making charges to their credit cards without their authorization.
When asked to "define the word empathy," Santos confessed, "I don't understand it."
"You know what's great about that, empathy to me is ... probably ... I don't understand it," Santos struggled to answer. "Because people accuse me of having no empathy. Maybe I can’t define ’empathy.'"
"You don't have empathy?" Ziwe asked for clarification, to which Santos replied, "I think I do. I believe I do."
Ziwe pressed again, "What is empathy if you think you have it?"
Santos shook his head, "I couldn't define it. But, I believe I'm empathetic to causes, to people, to situations."
In her typical sarcastic tone, Ziwe moved on to her next question, "What excites you most about going to prison?"
A stunned Santos stuttered before replying, "That's a below-the-belt."
During the chaotic interview with the "messy b----" politician, Santos took the opportunity to slam those who he apparently felt wronged him during his brief stint in Congress.
"I wasn't there to play nice," Santos said of his time at the Capitol. "I was there to expose the rotten corruption and I did and I'm going to continue to do it. Republicans and Democrats alike. Swampy, slimy people selling this country down a river."
Ziwe followed up, "Who else in Congress is committing fraud?"
"They're all frauds," Santos replied, to which Ziwe pressed in a nod to Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's Sutton Stracke and repeatedly asked the ex-represenative to "name 'em."
"If you were to put them all under the same scrutiny I was under, you’d f------ vacate the whole godd--- building," Santos said in a particularly sassy tone. Ziwe asked if she could list off current politicians who might fall under Santos' "fraud" accusations and he "wink" if he approved.
Santos passed on Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, before answering a hard "yes" to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Bob "Gold Bar" Menedez.