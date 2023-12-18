'I Am Completely Innocent': Brandi Glanville Accuses Bravo Producers of 'Encouraging' Her and Co-Stars to Drink While Filming Season 5

"You, Vicki [Gunvalson] and Eva [Marcille] should pull Phaedra [Parks] aside to talk about your drinking game set up for today while at the spice market," the text read from an unspecified person on Jan. 24.

She said that although producers don't "shove the alcohol down our throats," they persuade it "even in Morocco during the day where it's illegal to drink."

"It is completely illegal to walk around a spice market and the shopping areas in Morocco with water bottles filled with vodka. There are designated places that you are allowed to drink and it's mostly at night," Glanville continued.