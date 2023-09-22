Bravo Jailbirds: 17 'Real Housewives' Stars Who Have Been Arrested Over The Years

On Saturday, September 16, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested by Newport Police for drunk driving and hit-and-run. She was booked on two misdemeanors and later released.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," Beador's lawyer shared in a statement to Fox News Digital. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

An insider told RadarOnline.com they hoped the 59-year-old's arrest was a "wake-up call," adding she "hit rock bottom." Other sources close to Beador revealed to RadarOnline.com that she broke her arm and injured her face during the incident.