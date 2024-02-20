Cha-Ching: Donald Trump's Fans Continue Throwing Money at GoFundMe to Help Ex-President Pay Off $355 Million Judgment

Engoron also ordered Trump's eldest sons — Don Jr. and Eric — to pay $4 million each and barred them from serving as executives in New York for two years.

Eric slammed the decision. “My father built a skyline of New York City. And this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong, not a dollar of financial loss? The exact opposite, hundreds of millions of dollars in financial gain,” he said on Fox News following the decision.

Over the weekend, Trump called the judge "crooked" at a rally.