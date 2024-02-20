Cha-Ching: Donald Trump's Fans Continue Throwing Money at GoFundMe to Help Ex-President Pay Off $355 Million Judgment
MAGA-loving Trump supporters continued to donate to help the ex-president pay off the $355 million judgment entered against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The GoFundMe launched by Elena Cardone, the wife of entrepreneur Grant Cardone, pulled in over $500k from 10,000 donors.
Within a matter of hours, the amount of donors who contributed rose by 3k.
Elena put together the campaign only hours after the ex-president was ordered to pay the massive amount as part of the civil lawsuit brought against him and his businesses in New York.
Trump was accused of falsely inflating the value of his assets when obtaining loans from banks. Last week, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay up and barred him from serving as an officer or director or any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for 3 years.
Engoron also ordered Trump's eldest sons — Don Jr. and Eric — to pay $4 million each and barred them from serving as executives in New York for two years.
Eric slammed the decision. “My father built a skyline of New York City. And this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong, not a dollar of financial loss? The exact opposite, hundreds of millions of dollars in financial gain,” he said on Fox News following the decision.
Over the weekend, Trump called the judge "crooked" at a rally.
Elena pleaded for donations on the GoFundMe she launched.
She told fellow MAGA-supporters, "I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York.The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves."
She added, "It's a moment that calls into question the balance of justice and the application of law, disproportionately aimed at silencing a voice that has been at the forefront of advocating for American strength, prosperity, and security."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, John Dean, who served as White House Counsel for Nixon during Watergate, recently commented on the judgment.
"Can he stiff them? No," Dean said. "What's going to happen is the attorney general will come in, they'll seize the properties and they will liquidate them at fire sale prices—and that will take more buildings than he could probably negotiate."