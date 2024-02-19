Your tip
Donald Trump Speaks Out About Alexei Navalny’s Death Moments After Nikki Haley Calls Him ‘Weak in The Knees’ When it Comes to Putin

nikki haley trump comments on alexei navalny moments after rival calls him silence putin weak in knees
Trump finally spoke out about Navalny's death after being called out by Haley.

Feb. 19 2024, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET

Donald Trump spoke out about Alexei Navalnys death for the first time since the Putin critic died — and it came moments after his rival Nikki Haley called him out for being silent on the matter.

On Monday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to finally speak about Navalny’s death.

nikki haley trump comments on alexei navalny moments after rival calls him silence putin weak in knees
Haley didn't hold back on Fox & Friends.

Trump told his followers, “The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country. It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction.”

He added, “Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024.”

nikki haley trump comments on alexei navalny moments after rival calls him silence putin weak in knees
Trump appeared to be tuned in to Haley's chat with Steve Doocy.

Earlier this month, Navalny was found unconscious in a prison. He died on Friday. His spokesperson accused Putin and his regime of being responsible for the death.

Trump’s remarks on Navalny came moments after Haley made an appearance on Fox & Friends. During her chat with host Steve Doocy, Haley was asked how her position on Russia is different than Trump’s position.

Haley tore into Trump.

She said, “It’s amazing to me how weak in the knees he is when it comes to Putin, because you look at the fact, he is yet to say anything about Navalny’s death, which, Putin murdered him. It’s what he does to his political opponents.”

nikki haley trump comments on alexei navalny moments after rival calls him silence putin weak in knees
Haley is still trailing to Trump in the polls.

Haley added, “He’s yet to say anything about seizing Russian assets and allowing that money to go to Ukraine. Why would you not want to have those assets seized? It’s sitting in Congress, he should be calling for that. He doesn’t talk about anything. All he does is go on late-night rants, talking about his court cases.”

nikki haley trump comments on alexei navalny moments after rival calls him silence putin weak in knees
Haley has yet to gain big support with voters.

Haley continued, “And Steve, that’s the problem. We have Russia sitting there doing things, they are now surrounding the Baltics. Which, if they go and invade the Baltics, those are NATO countries. That puts America at war. We have to prevent war.”

“We’ve got China doing these cyber attacks. We’re seeing all of these things happen, and Trump’s doing late-night rants about his court cases? He’s going to be in court for the rest of the year. We can’t be distracted. But more of that,” she said.

Haley said Trump would not be able to win a general election and proposed voters switch their vote to her.

