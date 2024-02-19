Donald Trump Speaks Out About Alexei Navalny’s Death Moments After Nikki Haley Calls Him ‘Weak in The Knees’ When it Comes to Putin

Haley continued, “And Steve, that’s the problem. We have Russia sitting there doing things, they are now surrounding the Baltics. Which, if they go and invade the Baltics, those are NATO countries. That puts America at war. We have to prevent war.”

“We’ve got China doing these cyber attacks. We’re seeing all of these things happen, and Trump’s doing late-night rants about his court cases? He’s going to be in court for the rest of the year. We can’t be distracted. But more of that,” she said.

Haley said Trump would not be able to win a general election and proposed voters switch their vote to her.