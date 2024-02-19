'Weak in the Knees': Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump's Lack of Response to Alexei Navalny's Death — 'He’s Yet to Say Anything'

“It’s what [Putin] does to his political opponents,” she continued. “[Trump] has yet to say anything about seizing Russian assets and allowing that money to go to Ukraine. Why would you not want to have those assets seized? It’s sitting in Congress, he should be calling for that.”

The former UN ambassador then attacked Trump for going on “late-night rants” about his own legal and political problems rather than campaigning on policies he might implement should he win the GOP nomination and subsequent general election later this year.