'Weak in the Knees': Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump's Lack of Response to Alexei Navalny's Death — 'He’s Yet to Say Anything'
Nikki Haley slammed Donald Trump this weekend after the ex-president failed to speak out about the death of Vladimir Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come after Navalny, 47, died on Friday while imprisoned in a Russian gulag, ex-President Trump hesitated to release a statement about the Putin critic’s shocking death.
While Trump eventually broke his silence regarding the matter, he failed to blame Putin for Navalny’s sudden death and instead linked Navalny’s death to his own legal and political troubles.
Meanwhile, Nikki Haley – during a Fox News interview on Sunday – outright blamed Putin for Navalny’s sudden death.
The former South Carolina governor-turned-2024 GOP presidential candidate also slammed Trump for being “weak in the knees when it comes to Putin” and waiting three days to comment on Navalny’s suspected murder.
“It’s amazing to me how weak in the knees he is when it comes to Putin, because you look at the fact, he is yet to say anything about Navalny’s death, which, Putin murdered him,” Haley charged on Sunday.
“It’s what [Putin] does to his political opponents,” she continued. “[Trump] has yet to say anything about seizing Russian assets and allowing that money to go to Ukraine. Why would you not want to have those assets seized? It’s sitting in Congress, he should be calling for that.”
The former UN ambassador then attacked Trump for going on “late-night rants” about his own legal and political problems rather than campaigning on policies he might implement should he win the GOP nomination and subsequent general election later this year.
“He doesn’t talk about anything,” Haley told Fox’s Steve Doocy this weekend. “All he does is go on late-night rants, talking about his court cases.”
“That’s the problem,” she continued. “We have Russia sitting there doing things, they are now surrounding the Baltics. Which, if they go and invade the Baltics, those are NATO countries. That puts America at war. We have to prevent war.”
“We’ve got China doing these cyber attacks,” Haley concluded. “We’re seeing all of these things happen, and Trump’s doing late-night rants about his court cases? He’s going to be in court for the rest of the year. We can’t be distracted.”
As RadarOnline.com noted, Trump eventually released a statement about Navalny’s shocking death on Monday morning.
Trump failed to blame Putin for Navalny’s suspected murder and instead chose to link Navalny’s passing to his own ongoing legal and political troubles.
"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning.
"It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction,” he continued.
“Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA,” Trump concluded. “WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024!”