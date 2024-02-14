CNN's Van Jones Mocks Donald Trump for Republicans Losing New York Special Election By Sowing Distrust in Early Voting

Jennings, admitting to the blunder, stressed the importance of voting and urged Republicans to get their votes in as early as possible. However, the damage seemed to have already been done in the New York special election, as the early voting results favored the Democratic candidate substantially.

Suozzi won the House seat once filled by Santos with 91,338 votes, 53.9% of the vote, while the Republican candidate only raked in 78,229 at 46.1%.

The election results have now narrowed the GOP's lead in the House of Representatives.