Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley Warns Donald Trump Could Use RNC as Legal 'Piggybank' to Pay Off $355 Million Fine

nikki haley warns donald trump could use rnc as legal piggybank
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 17 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has voiced apprehensions regarding former President Donald Trump's potential use of Republican National Committee (RNC) funds to cover his mounting legal bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump is facing a significant financial judgment for defrauding banks and insurance companies and is reportedly considering utilizing donor money to navigate his legal challenges.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley warns donald trump could use rnc as legal piggybank
Source: MEGA

Nikki Haley believes Donald Trump will use the RNC as his own 'piggybank.'

A judge in Manhattan ruled that Trump must pay a staggering $354 million for his involvement in financial deceit toward various financial institutions.

Additionally, the judge imposed a prohibition preventing Trump from managing businesses or holding executive roles in New York for the subsequent three years.

Reacting to the ruling, Trump vehemently contested the verdict and declared his intention to file an appeal against the decision.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley warns donald trump could use rnc as legal piggybank
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was ordered by a judge to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial.

"The Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole, is under assault by partisan, deluded, biased Judges and Prosecutors. Racist, Corrupt A.G. [Letitia] James has been obsessed with 'Getting Trump' for years, and used Crooked New York State Judge [Arthur] Engoron to get an illegal, unAmerican judgment against me, my family, and my tremendous business," Trump wrote in the immediate aftermath of the ruling.

"I helped New York City during its worst of times, and now, while it is overrun with Violent Biden Migrant Crime, the Radicals are doing all they can to kick me out," Trump added.

MORE ON:
Nikki Haley
Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley warns donald trump could use rnc as legal piggybank
Source: MEGA

Nikki Haley says she's not planning on dropping out of the GOP primary.

During an appearance on CNN's The Source, Haley expressed her reservations about Trump potentially leveraging the RNC as a source of financing for his legal entanglements.

Haley addressed the issue by referencing a report disclosing that Trump utilized over $50 million from campaign donations to cover legal costs. Moreover, Haley highlighted Trump's alleged maneuver to position his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as the co-chair of the RNC, raising concerns of a conflict of interest.

Haley emphasized her concerns by stating, "My biggest issue is, I don’t want the RNC to become, you know, his legal defense fund. I don’t want the RNC to become his piggybank for his personal court cases."

She added, "All of that is so that he has an arm to pay his legal fees. That's the fear that every Republican should have, because we won't win anything if he goes down that path."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

Trump's daughter-in-law appeared on Newsmax where she said, "Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC. That is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.