Nikki Haley Warns Donald Trump Could Use RNC as Legal 'Piggybank' to Pay Off $355 Million Fine
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has voiced apprehensions regarding former President Donald Trump's potential use of Republican National Committee (RNC) funds to cover his mounting legal bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump is facing a significant financial judgment for defrauding banks and insurance companies and is reportedly considering utilizing donor money to navigate his legal challenges.
A judge in Manhattan ruled that Trump must pay a staggering $354 million for his involvement in financial deceit toward various financial institutions.
Additionally, the judge imposed a prohibition preventing Trump from managing businesses or holding executive roles in New York for the subsequent three years.
Reacting to the ruling, Trump vehemently contested the verdict and declared his intention to file an appeal against the decision.
"The Justice System in New York State, and America as a whole, is under assault by partisan, deluded, biased Judges and Prosecutors. Racist, Corrupt A.G. [Letitia] James has been obsessed with 'Getting Trump' for years, and used Crooked New York State Judge [Arthur] Engoron to get an illegal, unAmerican judgment against me, my family, and my tremendous business," Trump wrote in the immediate aftermath of the ruling.
"I helped New York City during its worst of times, and now, while it is overrun with Violent Biden Migrant Crime, the Radicals are doing all they can to kick me out," Trump added.
During an appearance on CNN's The Source, Haley expressed her reservations about Trump potentially leveraging the RNC as a source of financing for his legal entanglements.
Haley addressed the issue by referencing a report disclosing that Trump utilized over $50 million from campaign donations to cover legal costs. Moreover, Haley highlighted Trump's alleged maneuver to position his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as the co-chair of the RNC, raising concerns of a conflict of interest.
Haley emphasized her concerns by stating, "My biggest issue is, I don’t want the RNC to become, you know, his legal defense fund. I don’t want the RNC to become his piggybank for his personal court cases."
She added, "All of that is so that he has an arm to pay his legal fees. That's the fear that every Republican should have, because we won't win anything if he goes down that path."
Trump's daughter-in-law appeared on Newsmax where she said, "Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC. That is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”
