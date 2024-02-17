Nikki Haley Warns Donald Trump Could Use RNC as Legal 'Piggybank' to Pay Off $355 Million Fine

During an appearance on CNN's The Source, Haley expressed her reservations about Trump potentially leveraging the RNC as a source of financing for his legal entanglements.

Haley addressed the issue by referencing a report disclosing that Trump utilized over $50 million from campaign donations to cover legal costs. Moreover, Haley highlighted Trump's alleged maneuver to position his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as the co-chair of the RNC, raising concerns of a conflict of interest.

Haley emphasized her concerns by stating, "My biggest issue is, I don’t want the RNC to become, you know, his legal defense fund. I don’t want the RNC to become his piggybank for his personal court cases."

She added, "All of that is so that he has an arm to pay his legal fees. That's the fear that every Republican should have, because we won't win anything if he goes down that path."